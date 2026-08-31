Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Reveals Exciting Career News as Season Approaches

The Cincinnati Bengals will be kicking off their regular season in less than two weeks when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium. And wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had some exciting news on Monday just before the season kicks off.

Chase Will Have a Podcast This Season

Annie Agar, known for her funny NFL comedy skits on social media, announced on X that she and Chase will have a podcast this season called “Chasing No. 1.”

Many players in various sports have entered the podcast industry in the last few seasons, even while they are still active and playing. It will be interesting to see what Chase has to say during the season.

It’s always insightful to get into a player’s head and understand what they are thinking. Often, players communicate with the media throughout the season, but they usually don’t share their full thoughts and opinions on certain subjects. However, a podcast can give players a platform to open up more, and Chase could use that opportunity.

Not all information has been shared about when the podcast will air each week, how many episodes there will be, and the season length.

Chase Went Down With an Injury on Tuesday

One factor that could keep the Bengals from missing the playoffs for a fourth straight season would be injuries, and Chase had a little bit of a scare at Tuesday’s practice.

Chase went up to catch a pass and fell down and then got back to his feet, but he was seen limping. The injury doesn’t seem likely to affect his status for Week 1.

“I was trying to go practice today,” Chase said. “I was trying to get back in, y’all. I promise,” Chase said on Tuesday, via ESPN’s Ben Baby.

The injury bug has hit the Bengals over the last few seasons, and much of that has been quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow tore a ligament in his wrist during the middle of the 2023 season in a Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens, which caused him to miss the entire season and the playoffs.

The 30-year-old quarterback stayed healthy in the 2024 season, but the Bengals had too many issues on defense to make the postseason. But last season, Burrow went down in a Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury in his left foot, which caused him to miss three months.

Burrow came back at the end of November and tried to make a late playoff push, but it didn’t work.

If the Bengals can stay healthy this season, they could have a chance to be one of the best teams in the AFC. However, another injury-plagued season could cost head coach Zac Taylor his job at the end of the year.