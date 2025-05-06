Bengals’ Star Shows Up to Phase Two Workouts in Walking Boot

O

ffseason workouts are in full swing around the NFL, but one team may be without one of its star players as they go through workouts. The Cincinnati Bengals began phase two workouts on May 6 but star defensive tackle, B.J. Hill, was not a part of them, walking into the first day of workouts with a walking boot.

It is unknown when or how Hill suffered the injury, but it is the first time this offseason that he had worn the boot. But with each season being long and Hill expected to play a pivotal role, it could very well be just a precautionary measure.

Hill’s Career At A Glance

Hill played his college career at North Carolina State, finishing his time there with 187 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 10 pass deflections. But it wasn’t until the Senior Bowl and the scouting combine, where he put on dominant displays, that he became a highly touted prospect. Eventually, the New York Giants drafted him in the third round. As a rookie, he played in 16 games with 12 starts, logging 48 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and two passes defended.

After spending three seasons with the Giants, Hill was traded to the Bengals and instantly became an important rotational piece on the defensive line. In his first season with the team, he logged 50 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks, earning a three-year contract extension that offseason. Since then, he has become a starter in Cincinnati, starting every game that he has been healthy for the past two seasons.

What Hill Brings to the Bengals

Hill has proven that he is a big part of the Bengals plans, especially after re-signing to a three-year, $33 million extension this offseason. The Bengals’ defense struggled mightily last season and with Hill back for more, he will lead the way in revitalizing a defense that used to be one of the best in the league.

But entering his eighth season in the league, the Bengals will turn to Hill to be a leader. A lot of changes on the defensive side of the ball will be coming in, namely in new defensive coordinator Al Golden, while second year players in Kris Jenkins Jr. will look to take a leap forward. A guy like Hill with experience will come in handy this season.

“A core locker room leader and on-field presence, Hill will play a key role for new coordinator Al Golden while working with sophomores Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson on the inside of the line, never mind setting the tone for first-round pick Shemar Stewart on the edge,” Bengals Wire writer, Chris Roling said.

Even though the Bengals got MVP caliber performances from players such as quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase last season, the defense came in ranked at No. 25 for total defense– a big reason why the Bengals finished 9-8 and missed the postseason for the second consecutive season. But with the Super Bowl window still wide open, having a top tier defense will be priority No. 1 in 2025.