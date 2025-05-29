Bengals Star Willing to Miss Games Without a New Contract

T

he Cincinnati Bengals are in the midst of a major contract dispute with one of their star players. One year remains on Trey Hendrickson’s contract with the team and since the start of the offseason, he has made it clear that he wants to be paid what he deserves. Coming off of two straight 17.5 sack seasons, Hendrickson has evolved into one of the NFL’s best defensive players and wants to be paid like it.

And since the start of the Bengals’ offseason workouts, Hendrickson has refused to suit up and participate, showing up to the first team of minicamp in street clothes. And it looks like things have gone from bad to worse, with Hendrickson saying on May 29 that he will sit out games, and possibly the entire season, if no new deal is reached.

The Word on Hendrickson

Hendrickson threatening to sit out comes as no surprise, given how often this has happened to other players in the past. But in the midst of what has been a brutal negotiation process, Hendrickson has been firm about his intentions and does not appear to be willing to give any leeway. ESPN insider, Jeremy Fowler, reported that Hendrickson is fully intent on following through with sitting out– even if it means affecting his market for next year.

“If no deal occurs, I’ve spoken to several people who believe Hendrickson very well might follow through on his promise to miss games or even the season,” a source told Fowler and ESPN reporter, Ben Baby. “He’s extremely dug in.”

If the Bengals are left without Hendrickson, it could create some serious issues. Despite being one of the best offenses in the NFL last season, the Bengals defense ranked near the bottom– leading to the team finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs. And if the defense wants to return to being among the league’s best, having Hendrickson available will be key.

Hendrickson’s Importance

Aside from Joe Burrow or Ja’Marr Chase, there is no doubt that Hendrickson is one of the most important players on the Bengals. Since his arrival prior to the 2021 season, he has been the face of the defense and was crucial in helping guide the Bengals to the Super Bowl during the 2021 season. And even though things are looking ugly right now, many people within the NFL believe that the Bengals will eventually figure out a way to give Hendrickson what he desires.

“I can’t see how they can let a great player go for a draft pick, given the pressure to win now,” one NFC executive said. “Trade talks have cooled, with the belief that Cincinnati either didn’t get an offer including a first-round pick or it rebuffed engaging trade offers in March. It feels like this is contract extension or bust, at least right now.”

Burrow and Chase are either reaching or are already in the prime of their careers, so the Bengals will want to make the most of it. And that means that keeping an important player like Hendrickson happy is at the top of the list.