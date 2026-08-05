Bengals’ 6-Foot-4 Rookie Gets Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Test

The Cincinnati Bengals have found an unusual way to measure one of their most intriguing rookies.

Put him across from two of the NFL’s most accomplished wide receivers and see whether his rare frame translates against elite competition.

Third-round cornerback Tacario Davis has impressed defensive coordinator Al Golden enough to earn upcoming opportunities against Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins during training camp.

The role offers Davis an early chance to show he can become more than developmental depth in Cincinnati’s secondary.

Golden highlighted Davis’ movement skills after Tuesday’s practice, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. The coach believes the 6-foot-4 cornerback possesses the quickness to avoid being treated as a specialist whose value begins and ends with his length.

“He’s got lateral quickness. He’s got tremendous reach,” Golden said, later pointing to Davis’ recovery speed and ball skills.

The next evaluation will come against the most demanding receivers available.

Davis Brings Rare Dimensions to Bengals Secondary

The Bengals selected Davis with the No. 72 overall pick in April.

His official measurements included a height of 6 feet, 3 7/8 inches, a weight of 194 pounds and 33 3/8-inch arms, according to the team’s draft announcement.

Those measurements immediately separated Davis from most cornerbacks.

His college production gave Cincinnati another reason to believe the physical profile could become practical.

Davis appeared in 37 games with 29 starts across three seasons at Arizona and one at Washington.

He finished his college career with 95 tackles, three interceptions and 25 passes defensed.

His best season came in 2023, when he led the Pac-12 with 15 pass breakups and 16 passes defended. Arizona named Davis a second-team All-Pac-12 selection following that season.

His length allowed him to challenge catches downfield, but the Bengals have spent the opening portion of camp evaluating whether he can move well enough to handle a bigger collection of assignments.

Golden’s assessment suggests Davis is beginning to answer that question.

Although long cornerbacks can struggle to change direction against smaller receivers, Davis has shown enough lateral movement and vertical recovery speed to earn a more difficult test.

Golden also praised his intelligence, an important piece for a rookie trying to secure a place in a new defensive system.

Chase, Higgins Offer Rookie an Unforgiving Test

Few rookie cornerbacks can find a better daily measuring stick than Chase and Higgins.

Chase can threaten a defender at every level, while Higgins uses his 6-foot-4 frame and catch-point strength to create a different problem.

Davis will have to handle speed, route detail and physicality without relying on his size advantage.

The matchups should give Golden a understandable idea of how quickly Davis can help the defense.

Cincinnati could use his length against bigger receivers and tight ends, especially in the red zone.

Davis must first prove he can survive outside without becoming vulnerable when opponents change direction or force him to recover downfield.

Golden said the Bengals plan to keep giving Davis opportunities before moving him across from Chase and Higgins “before too long.”

That language stops short of placing the rookie near the starting lineup, but it shows the coaching staff believes he has earned a more revealing stage.

Training camp praise carries more value when it leads to tougher assignments.

Davis has reached that point after his first week of NFL practices after the Bengals drafted him as a long-term investment with traits that are difficult to find.

His following set of repetitions will begin showing whether those traits can help sooner.

Undoubtedly, Chase and Higgins will provide an unforgiving answer.