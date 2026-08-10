Cincinnati Bengals Floated to Trade 17-Game Starter, Clear $6.7 Million

The Cincinnati Bengals‘s defensive front has ascended after a legitimate offseason bolstered it hugely.

But with that comes one of last season’s every-game starters getting floated as a possible trade candidate before Week 1.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named defensive tackle T.J. Slaton as the player Cincinnati should consider putting on the trade block during the preseason.

The argument centers on a dramatically modified depth chart after the Bengals added Dexter Lawrence II, Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe during an aggressive defensive push.

Slaton started all 17 games for Cincinnati in 2025, finishing with a career-high 52 tackles and three sacks.

Knox pointed to a lesser starting role and the financial benefit of a deal, reporting that the Bengals could save $6.7 million in cap space by moving him.

Bengals’ Defensive Alterations Change Slaton’s Role

Slaton arrived in Cincinnati last offseason after four years with the Packers and immediately became a fixture in the middle of the defense.

The Bengals’ own defensive tackle preview noted that Slaton played and started all 17 games during his first season with the team. His 52 tackles and three sacks marked career highs, giving Cincinnati a durable 340-pound presence on the interior.

The equation changed this spring.

Cincinnati traded the No. 10 overall pick to the Giants for Lawrence, then signed the three-time Pro Bowler to an extension through the 2028 season. The Bengals also signed Allen, a two-time Pro Bowler with 45.5 career sacks, after bringing Mafe into the edge group in free agency.

Bengals.com described Lawrence and Allen as pieces who could allow defensive coordinator Al Golden to rotate his interior more frequently and keep the group fresh.

Joe Burrow has already noticed the difference.

“Size difference from last year is the most glaring thing,” Burrow said during training camp, via Cleveland.com, a comment also cited by Bleacher Report.

That size and depth have changed Slaton’s outlook entering 2026, as Knox wrote that Slaton is headed toward a reserve role despite starting every game a year ago.

He also cited Pro Football Focus, which graded Slaton 116th overall among 134 qualified interior defenders last season.

$6.7 Million Savings Add to Bengals’ Trade Decision

The case for keeping Slaton makes some sense as well.

Contending teams need defensive-line depth, and Cincinnati entered the offseason determined to improve a unit that necessitated big changes. Trading away an experienced 17-game starter would remove a valid rotational option before the regular season begins.

There’s also a financial viewpoint on the other side.

Knox reported that Cincinnati could save $6.7 million against the cap by trading Slaton. He is in the final year of his contract, leaving the Bengals to weigh his potential 2026 role against the flexibility a deal could create.

His 2025 performance could help Cincinnati find a market.

Slaton has appeared in 81 regular-season games since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2021, and his three sacks last season were a career high.

Cincinnati’s offseason cash splashes also contribute any future moves.

Lawrence cost the Bengals a first-round pick and received an extension, while Allen was brought in to become a fixture in the interior rotation. The team also has B.J. Hill and Kris Jenkins Jr. in a packed defensive tackle room.

Cincinnati has given no public indication Slaton is available; Bleacher Report’s proposal is an outside recommendation.

Still, a veteran who started every game last season appears to have a smaller role with an expiring contract and a potential $6.7 million cap benefit attached to a trade.

It certainly leaves Slaton’s place in Cincinnati worth monitoring as roster decisions approach.