Bengals Named Team to Watch for Trade Ahead of Roster Cuts

The Cincinnati Bengals went after their biggest weaknesses on their roster this offseason.

But their efforts along the defensive line may have created an issue worth having as final cuts approach.

CBS Sports identified Cincinnati’s defensive line Tuesday as one of the NFL position groups to monitor for potential trades or waiver claims before the Aug. 30 deadline to reach 53 players.

That designation follows an assertive offseason in which the Bengals added Dexter Lawrence II and Jonathan Allen to a room that already included T.J. Slaton Jr. and B.J. Hill.

The resulting depth has pushed younger players such as Kris Jenkins Jr., McKinnley Jackson and rookie Landon Robinson into a fight for roles.

“The franchise can not hoard them all,” CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards wrote.

Bengals’ Defensive Reconstruction Creates Trade Possibilities

Cincinnati’s situation stands out because the organization poured resources into fixing the interior.

Lawrence arrived in a blockbuster offseason trade, while Allen joined him in free agency. Their additions pushed Hill and Slaton into more complementary roles and left fewer obvious snaps for the younger players behind them.

The overhaul has changed how the group is viewed nationally. PFF ranked the Bengals’ defensive line No. 8 in the NFL entering the 2026 season, with Dexter Lawrence II coming off an 84.5 pass-rush grade in 2025.

Zac Taylor has also emphasized the depth Cincinnati now has up front.

“Top to bottom overall, the depth is something that you’re really excited about,” Taylor said earlier in training camp.

That depth is where the roster squeeze begins.

Jenkins, a 2024 second-round pick, has appeared in 29 games over his first two seasons and recorded 67 tackles with 4.5 sacks. Jackson, a third-round selection from the same class, has played 22 games and made one start.

Robinson has complicated the circumstances further. The seventh-round rookie has strengthened his assertion to make the squad throughout the summer, with CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards noting that he “has flashed.”

Bengals Have a Decision to Make Before Final Cuts

General manager Duke Tobin and Taylor may come together to pull off a transaction, although the possibility of a trade is different from Cincinnati needing to unload someone.

A deep defensive line has obvious value over a 17-game regular season, particularly for a team trying to improve a defense that struggled in recent years. Lawrence and Allen give the Bengals well-known starters, but keeping capable players behind them would help protect against injuries and allow the coaching staff to rotate bodies up front.

There’s also the thought around value.

Jenkins remains only 24 and is entering the third season of his rookie deal. Jackson is the same age and still has two years remaining on his rookie contract. Moving either player would make more sense if Cincinnati receives something useful in return.

Robinson’s development could force the discussion anyway. The rookie has given the Bengals a viable interior option after arriving with small-scale fanfare as a seventh-round pick.

If Cincinnati believes he has earned a roster spot, the available room shrinks.

In the end, a position that needed significant help a few months ago suddenly has enough depth to become a possible source of trade interest.

Whether Cincinnati actually makes a move will depend on the offers that arrive.