Cincinnati Bengals Predicted to Add 6-Foot-7 ‘Younger Version’ of Mike Gesicki

The Cincinnati Bengals have added offensive players worthy of creating mismatches so that Joe Burrow can excel.

An early 2027 mock draft has them bringing in a notable one.

Bleacher Report’s scouting department projected LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green to Cincinnati with the No. 18 pick in its Aug. 17 mock draft.

At 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, Green would come into an offense that features Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but he ultimately holds similar matchup qualities Mike Gesicki has brought to the position.

B/R scout Dan Harms went a step further, calling Green an “amped up and younger version” of Gesicki and describing the potential selection as a significant upgrade.

B/R Sees Green as Yet Another Bengals Mismatch

The logic behind the pick starts with Green’s rare frame and athleticism.

Bleacher Report described him as an explosive seam target who can make defenders miss after the catch despite his 6-foot-7 build.

Harms also noted that Green is developing as a route-runner and technical blocker, leaving areas for his game to expand during the 2026 college season.

As for the Bengals current pass catchers, Chase and Higgins are the headliners, and Gesicki is under contract through the 2027 season. The Bengals signed Gesicki to a three-year extension in March 2025 after he caught 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns during his first season in Cincinnati.

An injury interrupted his follow-up campaign when Gesicki missed Weeks 7 through 11 with a pectoral injury. Still, he led the team’s tight ends with 307 receiving yards in 2025.

If Gesicki remains productive, Cincinnati could put both oversized targets on the field and force defenses to account for them alongside Chase and Higgins.

If the veteran’s role changes by 2027, Green could offer a natural transition to a younger receiving tight end.

The mock draft order itself is based on reverse Super Bowl odds as of Aug. 13, meaning No. 18 should be viewed as an early placeholder.

Green’s LSU Production Yields First-Round Possibility

Green has production to match his eye-catching physical traits.

LSU lists him at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds after a sophomore season in which he caught 33 passes for 433 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.

Those seven scores set LSU’s single-season record for a tight end. And, in addition to generating 176 yards after the catch in 2025, his 11 career touchdown receptions are already the most by a tight end in school history.

Green earned second-team All-SEC honors last season and entered 2026 as a preseason first-team Walter Camp All-American. LSU also named him to the John Mackey Award watch list earlier this month.

LSU has used him as a traditional tight end, in the slot and split outside, versatility that would further equip an offense accustomed to moving its receivers around.

There’s plenty left to determine before Green becomes an NFL prospect with a fixed draft value.

His route running and blocking development will matter, as will how Cincinnati’s current tight ends perform this season.

Regardless, the Bengals have built much of their offensive identity around giving Burrow favorable matchups, and adding a 6-foot-7 athletic target sounds like a great idea along these lines.