Bengals Wide Receiver Suddenly Placed on IR Ahead of Steelers Game

The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the biggest pleasant surprises through the first two weeks of the NFL season, and it hasn’t been because of the offense.

While Cincinnati’s offense has been solid, the defense has been the catalyst behind what has been a shocking turnaround from last year. They’ve allowed just 78 rushing yards through two games while already forcing four turnovers.

Now, the Bengals turn their attention to Week 3, when they’ll travel to Pittsburgh for an AFC North matchup against the Steelers.

Ahead of Sunday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced some unfortunate injury news on the offensive side of the ball.

Bengals Place WR on Injured Reserve

Taylor revealed on Wednesday that wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, who entered this season as the team’s No. 3 wideout behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, will miss time with a torn ligament in his thumb and head to IR.

The expectation is that Iosivas will miss roughly 4-6 weeks, which makes the IR decision plausible. However, Taylor noted that he is expected to return this season.

Via Charlie Goldsmith of FOX19: “Andrei Iosivas tore a ligament in his thumb and will go on IR. It’ll be the ‘IR window and a little bit more,’ Zac Taylor said.”

Andrei Iosivas tore a ligament in his thumb and will go on IR. It’ll be the “IR window and a little bit more,” Zac Taylor said. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) September 23, 2026

Who Will Take Iosivas’ Spot?

It already seems through two weeks that the Bengals have slowly been transitioning toward another WR taking Iosivas’ spot, and that’s Dohnte Meyers.

Meyers joined the Bengals this offseason after working out with Joe Burrow, and he has become the team’s go-to special teams returner on kickoffs and punt returns while also playing a significant role in the offense.

He’ll likely now see an increase in reps, while rookie WR Colbie Young will be another player who could step into a larger role after a strong training camp as well.