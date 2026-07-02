Bengals WR Tee Higgins Announces Major Career News Amid Training Camp Wait

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins and the rest of the offense are looking for a bounce-back year in 2026.

2025 was a disappointing year that saw Joe Burrow miss much of the season. Thanks to that and a bad defense, the Bengals didn’t get a crack at the postseason. Tee Higgins himself did not hold back the Bengals whatsoever.

Even with a carousel of QBs last season, Higgins still produced. He appeared in 15 games in 2025, hauling in 59 passes for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns. It wasn’t a career year for Higgins by any means, but still a solid year given the circumstances.

The 2026 season is still a little bit away, but that doesn’t mean these players stop expanding upon their brands. In fact, Tee Higgins did so very recently.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Leaves Nike, Signs with Under Armour

In a Wednesday post on X by reporter Jordan Schultz, it was announced that Tee Higgins is officially an Under Armour guy.

“Sources: Bengals star WR Tee Higgins is signing with Under Armour after previously being with Nike. The Pro Bowler will be a central part of Under Armour’s football marketing efforts moving forward and one of the key faces of the brand’s football division.”

Higgins had been with Nike for six year. He initially signed after he was drafted by the Bengals with the 33rd selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. He now jumps ship to Under Armour, and it is currently unclear how much the assumed-lucrative deal is worth.

Tee Higgins Joins Some Big Names on Team Under Armour

Tee Higgins joins some big-name WRs that are signed with Under Armour, most notably Vikings WR Justin Jefferson. Other notable WRs signed to the brand are Bears WR Luther Burden III, Packers WR Matthew Golden, and Eagles WR DeVonta Smith.

Under Armour hasn’t stopped at just wide receivers, though. Here’s a couple of other names currently signed to deals with UA:

UA also sports an impressive roster outside of the NFL:

Combat fighters Anthony Joshua and Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar

NBA Players Davion Mitchell, Aaron Wiggins, and De’Aaron Fox

Golfers Jordan Speith and Jung Min Lee

These athletes are just a small sample size of Under Armour’s partnerships, and you can check them all out on their official athlete roster.

Of course, WR Tee Higgins is mostly focused on what the Bengals will do this season. But now, he will be wearing Under Armour instead of Nike in his contributions to the team.