Cincinnati Bengals’ Zac Taylor Fires Back at Lingering Joe Burrow Narrative

Zac Taylor has heard the criticism surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line for years.

Much of it has centered on one question: Can the Bengals keep Joe Burrow upright?

Taylor believes the answer has changed, even if the reputation has been slower to follow.

Per ESPN’s notes shared about Bengals training camp, Taylor pushed back on the idea that Cincinnati “just can’t protect” Burrow, saying that “just isn’t true.”

The numbers from last season speak to Taylor’s perspective.

ESPN noted Tuesday that Cincinnati’s pass block win rate climbed to 57.6% in 2025 after sitting at an NFL-worst 50.7% from 2022 through 2024. Burrow was pressured on 31.9% of his dropbacks, below the league average of 34.2%.

Despite being a unit that has spent much of Burrow’s career under scrutiny, progress exists heading into 2026.

Taylor Says Bengals’ Protection Reputation Has Lingered

The criticism didn’t appear out of nowhere.

Cincinnati’s offensive line has been a recurring concern throughout Burrow’s career, particularly after the quarterback suffered a season-ending knee injury as a rookie in 2020.

The conversation resurfaced last September when Burrow suffered a turf toe injury that sent him to injured reserve.

At the time, ESPN reported that Taylor defended his blockers and said the offensive line often absorbs too much blame when the quarterback gets hit.

A year later, the Bengals are returning the same five starters from an offensive line that finally showed measurable improvement.

There’s also context behind Burrow’s pressure rate.

ESPN pointed out that teams blitzed him on only 22.1% of his dropbacks last season, one of the lowest rates in the NFL, in part because of his ability to diagnose pressure and get the football out.

But Cincinnati also gave him more freedom to extend plays.

Burrow’s average time to throw increased to a career-high 2.80 seconds, according to ESPN. The Bengals used the quick passing game on 42.1% of his dropbacks, the lowest rate of his career.

Solak also pointed to the running game as another reason for optimism, describing the current setup as the strongest Burrow has had in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have spent camp experimenting with more under-center looks, though Taylor indicated that much of that work is designed to give the offense more flexibility and help close out games when Cincinnati is playing from ahead.

Bengals’ Offensive Line Faces Higher Expectations in 2026

Improvement brings pressure due to higher hopes.

ESPN credited second-year offensive line coach Scott Peters for helping develop Cincinnati’s younger blockers.

Dylan Fairchild, a third-round pick in 2025, worked his way into the starting lineup as a rookie, while right tackle Amarius Mims took another step in his second NFL season.

Now the group gets continuity instead of another offseason overhaul, which matters for Burrow, who has spent his entire career operating in Taylor’s offense.

Cincinnati also returns its skill-position core group, giving the offense a level of familiarity few teams can match entering the season. In addition, ESPN noted that all five offensive line starters are back after last year’s improvement.

The Bengals don’t need their line to suddenly become the league’s best unit for Taylor’s argument to hold up.

They need last year’s progress to continue.

A 57.6% pass block win rate still left Cincinnati below league average, as ESPN noted.

But it also pointed to a respectable jump from where the Bengals had been for three seasons.

Taylor is clearly ready to challenge the old perception.

The following advancement is making sure the 2026 offensive line gives people fewer reasons to bring it back.