Bengals Receive Blunt Warning Ahead of Week 1 Opener

Expectations are sky-high for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2026 season. Despite missing the postseason in three consecutive seasons, the Bengals have their eyes set on making a Super Bowl run in 2026.

These expectations come after the team underwent a dramatic roster makeover this offseason. With their star players on offense under contract for years to come, Cincinnati was able to use their resources on improving their struggling defense. They added Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen and Bryan Cook in free agency. However, the move that truly gave Cincinnati Bengals fans Super Bowl aspirations was acquiring three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants.

Despite these moves and fans believing the team is all in, one NFL analyst has apparently pumped the brakes on these expectations.

Cincinnati Bengals Get Reality Check Before 2026 NFL Season

Fox Sports NFL writer Greg Auman revealed what he believed would be a successful season for every team. For the Cincinnati Bengals, Auman placed them in the “Make It To The Playoffs, At Least” category.

Auman wrote: “If you’d said three years ago that Joe Burrow and Cincinnati would miss the playoffs three years in a row, you’d sound crazy. The Bengals’ success starts with a healthy Burrow, but it’s also going to require major improvement on defense. Getting Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is a huge step toward that, but you’ll know quickly if they’re better, opening the year with the Bucs, Texans, Steelers and Jaguars. Go 1-3 or worse in those four and they might never get back on course.

If the Bengals missed the playoffs and moved on from Zac Taylor, he’d be one of the first head coaches hired, much like Kevin Stefanski this past year.”

While ending their playoff drought would be nice, Bengals fans would likely be disappointed with an exit in the Wild Card round.

Cincinnati Bengals Expectations

Regarding the team’s expectations in 2026, Bengals on SI’s Tyler Reed wrote: “2026 is going to be an important year in the history of this franchise and the future of many names, which includes head coach Zac Taylor. The Bengals have missed the playoffs the last three seasons, but there’s something in the air as the team enters a new year.

Expectations are extremely high for the Bengals this season. Many believe this is the most talented roster the team has had under Taylor.”

Despite the Super Bowl expectations, Auman listed 14 teams with higher expectations in 2026.

Fortunately, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow does not share that mindset, as he has his sights set on contention. He told reporters, “Life is too short to keep pushing things down the road and I’m trying to instill some urgency and intensity into everybody to go and be great every day and try to go make it happen.”

Burrow previously said that this current Bengals team is the most talented NFL roster he has been a part of, and that includes a team that made a Super Bowl run in 2021 and an AFC Championship appearance in 2022.