Bengals Told to Upgrade Linebacker Corps with Former Giants Veteran

The Cincinnati Bengals have been hard at work this offseason after enduring another disappointing campaign in 2025. The primary focus for the front office has been on upgrading the team’s defense, and when this group takes the field in 2026, it is going to look virtually unrecognizable from when we last saw it.

And yet, the upgrades to this unit may not be done just yet. Cincy still has some holes on its roster that could be addressed before the start of the new campaign, one of which is the middle linebacker position. With that in mind, the team was recently urged to go out and sign former New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke in free agency.

Bengals Urged to Sign Bobby Okereke in Free Agency

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After trading Logan Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys midway through last year, the Bengals effectively turned the starting job over to rookies Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter. The problem is that neither of them played particularly well, but they are both in line to reprise their starting roles for the time being.

There are several veteran linebackers available in free agency who could conceivably come in and be an immediate upgrade over these guys. Okereke is one such example, as he is fresh off a strong three-season stint with the Giants. Okereke remained one of the top tackling machines in the league last year, as he finished with 143 tackles, while also racking up one sack, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

New York parted ways with Okereke earlier this offseason, and he has yet to find a new home in free agency. At the very least, Cincinnati could use some more depth at the linebacker position, which is why Aaron Schatz of ESPN recently suggested the team go out and sign the veteran Okereke in free agency.

“A lot of Bengals fans are interested in Bobby Wagner, but it’s hard to say how much he still has in the tank at age 36,” Schatz wrote. “A better choice might be Okereke, formerly of the Giants. He’s much more of a run stopper than a pass coverage guy, but so is Wagner at this point, and Okereke is less likely to be in decline as he turns 30 in late July. And like Wagner, Okereke is a high-character locker room influence.”

Should the Bengals Sign Bobby Okereke?

It’s tough to look at Okereke and say he wouldn’t be an upgrade over Knight and Carter at the middle linebacker spot. However, both of those guys are young, whereas Okereke is entering his age-30 season. The Bengals may be more inclined to see what they have in their young guns, rather than bringing in an external veteran who would take snaps away from them.

It’s a tough line for Cincinnati to walk, as it wants to win, but it also wants to develop its younger players. The coaching staff may be more inclined to wait and see how Knight and Barrett look early in training camp before making a final call on a guy like Okereke, but if they wait too long, they may miss out on him, which could come back to bite this team.