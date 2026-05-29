Bobby Wagner Free Agency Rumors Take a Bengals Turn

The Cincinnati Bengals have revamped their defense heading into the 2026 season. On paper, the team’s defensive line should be much improved after trading for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, and adding talented players such as Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen and Cashius Howell.

Additionally, the team’s secondary should also be improved after they replaced safety Geno Stone, who struggled last season, with former Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook. The team also added veteran safety Kyle Dugger, re-signed Jalen Davis and drafted Tacario Davis.

Those moves led quarterback Joe Burrow to call it the best team he’s been a part of, but if there is still a weakness in Cincinnati’s defense, it’s the linebacker position.Despite struggling against the run and grading out poorly as a unit last season, the Bengals have not drastically addressed the position. As a result, the team has been linked to six-time first-team All-Pro Bobby Wagner, who is still a free agent.

Cincinnati Bengals Deemed Best Fit for Bobby Wagner

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano listed the best fits for some of the top remaining free agents in the NFL. For Wagner, Manzano picked the Cincinnati Bengals as he wrote:

“Cincinnati finally made improvements to its poor defense, but spent most of the offseason working on the defensive line, with the trade for Dexter Lawrence II, and the signings of Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen.

The back end of the defense still needs plenty of help, but all these holes likely won’t be fixed in one year. However, it would go a long way if Cincinnati added Wagner to patrol the middle of the field to make sure everything goes smoothly for this new-look front. Yes, Wagner was an issue in coverage for the Commanders last year, but he’s still a quality sideline-to-sideline playmaker and his high football IQ would benefit any team.

Wagner recorded 162 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions in his 14th NFL season. The future Hall of Fame linebacker can still play, as he waits for another opportunity in his age-36 season.”

Argument Against Signing Wagner

Regarding Manzano’s comments, Bengals on SI’s Jay Morrison wrote:

“His talent and leadership would have a huge impact on a Cincinnati linebacker group that is counting on Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter to make a significant leap after shaky rookie seasons.

And that last part might be the biggest reason why the Bengals wouldn’t make this move.

They’re counting on Knight and Carter not only this year, but as foundational pieces into the future. Bringing in Wagner would stunt Carter’s development in particular.”

Despite Cincinnati’s all-in approach, Morrison believes the team should trust the improvement that Knight and Carter showed and not go after Wagner, as he added:

“It’s not as though Knight and Carter were treading water – and sometimes sinking – for the entirely of their rookie seasons. There was a clear arc of improvement as the team moved into the second half of 2025.

Should one of them get hurt, Wagner absolutely should be the first call the Bengals make.

But being an emergency contact is about the extent of the hope Cincinnati fans should have.”