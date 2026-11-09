Insider Reveals Bengals’ Potential $54M Trade Pivot After Jessie Bates

The Cincinnati Bengals missed out on reuniting with safety Jessie Bates, as the Atlanta Falcons traded him to the AFC rival Jacksonville Jaguars. However, one name to keep an eye on as a strong pivot is Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fowler noted that Baker would welcome playing for a contender, and with the Bengals sitting at 6-2, they would be a strong fit.

“Jaguars swung big at safety but aren’t only ones in that market,” tweeted Fowler. “Bills have scanned the safety pool of late. My sense is Budda Baker would welcome a chance to play for contender if AZ entertains talks (big if). Tennessee has calls on Amani Hooker but wants to keep him.

The Buffalo Bills are another team that the Bengals will be competing with. These are two of the top competitors for the AFC Championship against the Bengals. It would be a tough look if the Bills and Jaguars upgraded at safety and it remained a weakness for the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade for Budda Baker After Missing on Jessie Bates

Getty Bengals missed on Jessie Bates.

The Bengals’ top two safeties are Jordan Battle and Bryan Cook. Cook was a big free agent signing but has not quite lived up to that reputation. However, the name to replace him is Battle. Missed tackles have remained a problem for Battle and he is one of the weak spots. Beyond that, the team is lacking healthy depth behind these two.

Kyle Dugger was added to be depth, but he has been injured for most of the season. It has the Bengals in the market for safety help.

Amani Hooker is a smart name for Fowler to bring up. Still, if the Bengals want to compete in the arms race with the Jags, the name to add is Baker.

Bengals Have Need at Safety

Baker signed a three-year, $54M extension last year, so he is signed through the 2027 season. The Cardinals will not be incentivized to move on from him. However, he is 30 years old and has played every snap in his career with the Cardinals.

As Fowler notes, he would like to play for a contender. The Cardinals are 3-6 and in the middle of a rebuild. They could see his leadership and want him around for when things start to turn next season.

They also might realize that even next year is a step forward, but not one that could lead to a Super Bowl run. So, they could do right by the 10-year veteran and send him to a contender for the next two seasons.

Baker is an eight-time Pro Bowl player and a two-time first-team All-Pro as well as a two-time second-team All-Pro. He would be one of the biggest fish to add at the trade deadline.

The deadline is November 10 at 4 PM EST.