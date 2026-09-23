Bengals Trigger Alert About Joe Burrow Amid Bad Injury News

The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-0 despite some uncertainty around Joe Burrow’s health, but things will get more challenging in Week 3.

Burrow is dealing with “soreness,” according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

It is unclear just what body part the QB is dealing with an issue to, or how much Burrow will participate in practice to start the week. The Bengals will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

“He’s sore. So, we’ll see how he gets through practice today,” Taylor told reporters on September 23, adding, “We’ll see what he’s able to do when he gets out there.”

Burrow ranks eighth in pass attempts, 13th in passing yards, and 14th in passing TDs.

He may not be fully healthy. He was questionable heading into Week 2 against the Houston Texans with a back issue but insisted he would play. Burrow has shown no signs of any setback health-wise on game days so far.

It is unclear just how fine a line the Bengals are treading, especially given Burrow’s history. It is clear, however, that he is not the Bengals’ only concern.

Joe Burrow, Bengals Lose WR3 Andrei Iosivas

Taylor also announced that one of Burrow’s security blankets on the field, wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, is heading to injured reserve with a thumb injury that occurred some time in the win over the Texans.

That triggered more alerts about the Bengals’ injury situation.

“Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas is expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to a thumb injury that requires surgery, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on September 23.

Fowler noted that Iosivas is indeed expected to land on the short-term injured reserve. The fourth-year former sixth-round pick if the teams’ third-leading wide receiver, though he was already off to a slow start with three receptions for 19 yards so far.

Additionally, Taylor said the Bengals will monitor defensive tackle BJ Hill during the week.

Fellow defensive tackle Jonathan Allen will not practice on Wednesday. The Bengals gave him a day off for rest, per Taylor.