Buccaneers DB Could Face Punishment From NFL Over Hit on Bengals’ Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals got the win, with Joe Burrow getting the last laugh, and the NFL could add salt to the wound for one Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

During the second quarter, with the Bengals leading 21-10, Burrow scrambled up the middle for a 12-yard gain. As he slid, though, Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith delivered a blow to the back/head area of the Bengals’ QB, drawing a flag for “unnecessary roughness.”

The play drew a flag, gifting the Bengals additional yardage in the red zone.

However, the play could also turn into something that leaves Smith feeling a little lighter in the pocket by this time next week.

“Joe Burrow goes down, he [Smith] comes in on the backside. And yeah, your offensive lineman or not going to take very well to that,” Fox Sports’ Daryl Johnston said, noting the officials were discussing the play after making the call. “We all know what this team is like with and without Joe Burrow. You do not touch the starting quarterback in those situations, or you’re going to have one of those five big guys come to explain to you why you don’t do that.”

Fox Sports’ Kevin Kugler had noted that Bengals offensive lineman Dalton Risner (he was not alone) had run over to the action, just for a temperature check. Nothing additional happened, but the NFL reviews all games, and Smith’s penalty falls under recently revised guidelines.

Specifically, the NFL has emphasized launching and hits on defenseless players.

Revised NFL Rules Could Be Problem for Buccaneers DB

Burrow had already given himself up via the feet-first slide, while Smith also got horizontal while making contact to the head/neck area of a defenseless player.

Hits on defenseless players carry fines up to $17,911 for first offenses and $23,882 for second offenses, per the NFL. Launching carries fines up to $23,882 and $47,762, for first- and second-time infractions, respectively.

Additionally, late hits can run players $11,941 (first) and $17,911 (second).

The NFL also can and will double up on players. They have argued against wanting to fine players, even while implementing new rules with stricter punishments but also opportunities for redemption.

The NFLPA announced additional emphasis on five categories for the 2026 season, including launching and hits on defenseless players.

For Smith, if his penalty is indeed upgraded, it will count as one of his three strikes before he is automatically suspended. Conversely, if Smith is tagged with an upgraded penalty and fine, but avoids further infractions, he could get his money back at the end of the season.

No other players were called for fineable offenses in the contest.

However, that does not absolve anyone from either team. The NFL can and regularly does assess penalties and levy fines against players after the fact.

Joe Burrow Gets Last Laugh on Bucs DB

Before game, another Buccaneers defensive back–corner Zyon McCollum–predicted his team would intercept Burrow “3, 4” times.

That was despite history not being in his favor.

Burrow finished with just 1 interception–a pick-6, which he lamented postgame–to offset his 1 touchdown. But the Bengals star also threw for 254 yards. He completed 25 of his 35 pass attempts (71.4%) on the day, too.