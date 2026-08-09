Ex-Bengals Starter Cut by 49ers During Training Camp

After the Cincinnati Bengals allowed the third-most points in the NFL last season, the team underwent a dramatic makeover of their defensive personnel.

That included allowing some veteran players with starting experience to leave in free agency in search of other opportunities. While not every player was as sought after as All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, a large number of former Bengals defenders were able to find a new home.

However, one of those free-agent players has recently been waived before the season by an NFC contender.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Starter Waived by San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers announced they had waived former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cameron Sample.

Rotowire wrote regarding the news: “Sample’s knee injury seems to be a more significant issue, as the defensive end was promptly waived following full evaluation. With the 49ers’ roster being chock-full of injured players, any roster transaction allows the team to sign fresh prospects who could fill the void. Sample will go on waivers, and once he likely clears, he will be a free agent.”

A few days later, Sample cleared waivers and is officially a free agent.

Regarding Sample’s time with the Bengals, Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling wrote: “Sample, a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in 2021, had spent every prior season in Cincinnati and was a key rotational depth piece when healthy. He played in 61 games, registering seven sacks and 85 combined tackles.”

Sample was a strong contributor, particularly against the run, in his first three seasons with the team. He unfortunately suffered a season-ending Achilles injury that kept him out of the 2024 season. Sample then re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year contract prior to the 2025 season.

Sample’s devastating injury appeared to have affected his level of play in 2025. He received below-average grades in run defense and pass rushing from Pro Football Focus.

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Ends

Sample, who started five games for Cincinnati, was a strong rotation piece during most of his tenure with the team. However, following his disappointing play in 2025, moving on made sense for the Bengals.

Fortunately, there’s some hope regarding the team’s defensive ends group heading into the 2026 season. Aside from adding Boye Mafe in free agency, the team also drafted Cashius Howell in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he has reportedly impressed during training camp.

According to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr., Howell has been among the most impressive performers during Cincinnati Bengals training camp. Dehner Jr. wrote: “The second-round pick out of Texas A&M won SEC Defensive Player of the Year, so making a good first impression in Cincinnati isn’t a surprise. What he did to Orlando Brown on Thursday was.

Howell enjoyed success going against second-teamers through the first week of practices. Thursday’s reps turned toward defensive packages that feature him with the starters and were a reward of opportunity given what he’s shown.”

Additionally, Cedric Johnson, who has primarily been viewed as a depth option for Cincinnati, has also impressed according to Dehner Jr. Regarding Johnson, Dehner Jr. wrote: “He’s popped multiple times, bending around the edge nearly untouched, and earned a few reps against the first team as the defense rotates. Johnson’s built more like Mafe and less like the smaller Howell, but the 2024 sixth-round pick looks to be blossoming.”

Despite a potential reunion with Sample being possible, both of these positive developments make it seem less likely.