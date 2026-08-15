Bengals Projected to Part Ways With ‘Blossoming’ Defender After Preseason Game

After the Cincinnati Bengals finished their first preseason game, we now have a glimpse of what the team will look like in 2026.

While Cincinnati appears poised for success this season, with a roster that quarterback Joe Burrow deemed to be the best he’s been on since joining the team in 2020, that also results in the fringes of the roster being very competitive.

Now, one Bengals analyst believes that a player who has impressed during training camp will not make the team’s roster.

Cincinnati Bengals Projected to Cut Ties With Defender

Bengals on SI’s Jay Morrison released his updated 53-man roster projection after the team’s first preseason game. Among those players who, perhaps surprisingly, were not on the roster was defensive end Cedric Johnson, who has been previously described as a training camp standout and potential hidden gem.

Morrison predicted that Boye Mafe, Dexter Lawrence II, Jonathan Allen, Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart, B.J. Hill, Cashius Howell, T.J. Slaton Jr., Landon Robinson and Kris Jenkins Jr. would all make the team, while Johnson was the odd man out.

Morrison wrote: “It wasn’t just Jenkins who had a solid night against the Lions. Seventh-round rookie Landon Robinson also played well, recording a half sack while leading all defensive players with 45 snaps. Johnson has been having a solid camp and getting some reps here and there with the first team, but if Robinson continues to play well, the Bengals won’t want to expose him to waivers. Johnson would be a sure-fire returner on the practice squad if he clears waivers.”

Regarding Johnson’s strong camp, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. wrote: “He’s popped multiple times, bending around the edge nearly untouched, and earned a few reps against the first team as the defense rotates. Johnson’s built more like Mafe and less like the smaller Howell, but the 2024 sixth-round pick looks to be blossoming…

The flashes have been there in games; he’s merely lacked opportunity. Faith in him has only grown so far this camp, and now the defensive scheme more fits his strengths on the edge.”

Cedric Johnson’s Roster Possibilities

If the team values Johnson’s training camp performance, he does have a decent shot at making the roster; however, he does have the misfortune of being part of what appears to be a very competitive group.

A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran appeared more confident than Morrison in Johnson’s chances of making the team. Prior to training camp, Sheeran gave Johnson a 90% chance of making the roster. Sheeran wrote: “Johnson should also feel secure in his standing right underneath the main players. He’s firmly in the top-five in this group, and was seen taking second-team reps during OTAs. Having two years in the system and slowing growing his production and playing time will only play into his favor.

Everyone who isn’t a top-50 pick or just signed a major deal will be looking up to Johnson on the depth chart when training camp begins.”

After being drafted in 2024, Johnson is still under contract with the Cincinnati Bengals for two more seasons.