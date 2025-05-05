Bengals Should Consider $49 Million All-Pro Free Agent

The Cincinnati Bengals still have plenty of needs following the 2025 NFL Draft. Not the least of which is the offensive line, which has to get stronger to keep Joe Burrow upright. Burrow can’t utilize the team’s high-ticket wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins if he’s constantly on his back.

Chris Roling of Bengals Wire thinks that the team should look to fortify that offensive line with ten-year veteran guard Brandon Scherff. The 33-year old was an All-Pro in 2020 with the Washington Football Team.

“A former high-end first-round pick, there are questions as to whether Scherff wants to keep playing at the age of 33. He’d come in as a starter, though, which is a boon to find at this stage of the market,” Roling wrote.

The move would make sense because the Bengals could use the help and they have the cap space even if they reworked something with Trey Hendrickson.

Would Sherff want to come to Cincinnati?

.

Dharya Sharma of Sports Illustrated takes a look at the Scherff situation and thinks it could make sense for everyone involved.

“Scherff is getting older and won’t be a long-term solution at guard, but the five-time Pro Bowler hasn’t missed a game since 2021 and would immediately step in as a solid starter at right guard, the position he’s played his entire career. The 33-year-old didn’t allow a single sack in 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and has played over 1,000 snaps in each of the last three seasons,” Sharma writes.

“Additionally, Scherff shouldn’t cost much to sign, as Spotrac projects the veteran will land a one-year deal worth around $6.7 million, which the Bengals should be willing to pay. Cincinnati has around $25 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

“Protecting and keeping Burrow healthy should be the No.1 priority for the Bengals. Their inept pass protection has cost them many games over the last few years. Signing Scherff to a team-friendly deal to serve as a consistent and reliable starter on the interior would be a fantastic move by the front office, led by director of player personnel Duke Tobin.”

Other free agents that could interest the Bengals

Roling looks at some other free agents that may help the Bengals. Yes, there is another offensive lineman in here, even though they selected Dylan Fairchild and Jalen Rivers in the draft. They may help immediately, but they are rookies so, who knows?

G Dalton Risner

“Risner is one of the most popular ideas floated by Bengals fans on social media,” Roling writes. “It’s not hard to see why, either, considering he’s a former second-round pick going on 30 years old this summer. He battled injuries last year but would come in and compete for a starting guard job.”

S Julian Blackmon

“Another option at safety, Blackmon had at least three interceptions in each of his last two seasons and is still just 27 years old.”

CB Asante Samuel Jr.

“There are injury red flags around the former second-round pick after he couldn’t really crack a rebuilding Chargers roster last year. But he’d be worth trying out as depth with upside.”

While the feeding frenzy of free agency has been over for a couple of months, there are still quality players on the market. But, it’s safe to say that if a free agent is still out there in May, there are probably reasons.