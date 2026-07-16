Cincinnati Bengals’ $40 Million Addition Snubbed From ESPN’s Rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals made Bryan Cook one of the centerpieces of their defensive overhaul.

NFL evaluators stopped short of offering a ringing endorsement of the ex-Kansas City Chief.

Cook finished outside ESPN’s top 10 and honorable mentions for 2026, appearing only among the additional players who received votes in the survey of league executives, coaches and scouts.

Cook arrives in Cincinnati after the strongest season of his career. Pro Football Focus gave him an 83.5 overall grade in 2025, fourth among 98 qualified safeties. His coverage and run-defense grades also cleared 80.0.

Cincinnati backed that performance with a three-year, $40.25 million contract that includes $14 million guaranteed.

ESPN’s ranking leaves Cook with something to prove before his first game in stripes.

And the Bengals need the PFF version of Cook to arrive immediately.

Their defense allowed 492 points last season, and the organization paid him to help repair one of the NFL’s least dependable units.

Cook’s PFF Grade Turns ESPN Ranking Into Debate

Cook’s traditional statistics did not produce an obvious All-Pro argument.

He started all 17 games for the Kansas City Chiefs and finished with 85 tackles, six passes defensed and no interceptions. Safeties who create more turnovers generally receive greater attention, even when their play from snap to snap is less consistent.

PFF saw a complete defender.

Cook’s 83.2 coverage grade placed sixth, while his 80.1 run-defense grade ranked 15th.

Those numbers put him much closer to the top of the safety class than ESPN’s survey prospoed.

But the difference may come down to projection and environment.

Cook spent four seasons in a Kansas City defense led by Steve Spagnuolo, starting 47 games and appearing in six playoff contests. He had experienced teammates around him and played within a system that repeatedly handled high-pressure situations.

Cincinnati now needs to learn how much of his rise belonged to the player, not the coaching.

Cook has yet to build the turnover resume nearing the position’s more recognizable names. He has three interceptions in 62 career regular-season games, including none last season.

More takeaways could turn his strong underlying play into the type of production that attracts Pro Bowl votes and top-10 rankings.

His final season with the Chiefs still offered reasoning that he belonged high, as few safeties matched his combination of coverage, run defense and reliable tackling.

Bengals Paid Cook to Fix Their Biggest Problem

The Bengals needed someone capable of ending plays cleanly.

Cincinnati said it led the NFL in missed tackles during the 2025 season. Cook posted the second-best missed-tackle percentage among safeties with at least 85 tackles, missing only 4.5% of his opportunities.

That trait carries more importance after a season in which the Bengals finished 30th in points allowed and surrendered 147.1 rushing yards per game.

Missed tackles repeatedly placed additional pressure on every level of the defense.

Cook should bring stability beside Jordan Battle, while Kyle Dugger provides another experienced option in the room.

His return to Cincinnati also gives the defense a player who grew up locally and finished his college career at the University of Cincinnati.

The homecoming comes with a substantial price.

Cook’s contract averages more than $13.4 million per season, placing him among the team’s biggest offseason investments.

ESPN’s voters offered some respect without making the full commitment. Cook received votes, but they left him outside the honorable mentions.

The Bengals have already made their choice.

They paid Cook like a difference-maker after his top-four PFF season, and in 2026, he gets the opportunity to prove their evaluation was closer to reality.