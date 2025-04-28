Bengals Expert Not Thrilled with Team’s Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals added six fresh new faces to their locker room over this past weekend at the 2025 NFL Draft. And yes, there are a myriad of experts offering a wide-range of opinions on every team’s draft. Who won the draft? Who did poorly? Who blew it? Who had an incredible draft?

The truth is: No one knows as we sit here today. Pete Prisco gave the Seattle Seahawks an “F” at this same exact time back in 2012. They took Bruce Irvin, Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson with their first three picks. So, yeah, take all of this with a grain of salt.

But, that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to read!

James Rapien is a Bengals insider for Sports Illustrated so he knows the team inside and out. While he was impressed with some picks, overall he was sort of a “meh.”

“They clearly targeted high character players that were either captains or simply guys that checked every box from a work ethic standpoint,” Rapien writes.

“Did they add enough talent to their roster? Here are some thoughts on the Bengals’ 2025 draft class, including grades for every pick:”

The first three rounds

First Round (No. 17): Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M A lot of people are going to call Stewart a risky pick, but it doesn’t feel that risky. He’s a big, fast, strong defensive end that has elite athleticism. He should be able to kick inside and help on the edge and at tackle for Cincinnati. Even if he doesn’t hit his ceiling as a player, he should be a productive starter for years. If he does develop into a star, then Cincinnati added one of the best players in the draft. There’s no reason why Stewart won’t be on the field and possibly starting as a rookie. He should make an impact right away, despite the lack of sack production in college. Grade: B+ Second Round (No. 49): Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina This was the most surprising pick of the draft. Not that they addressed linebacker on day two, but the fact that they took Knight with guys like Tate Ratledge and Kevin Winston Jr. still on the board. They liked Ratledge and Winston, but they clearly felt like they had to get a versatile linebacker that could start right away at some point in this draft. The only problem with that is this linebacker class was weak at the top. Only five linebackers were picked in the first 100 picks. Knight will be 25 years old in July. He’s a high character player that should contribute right away. He should be a good player for Cincinnati, but the Bengals were backed into a corner and felt like they had to force this selection. This was a reach, even if Knight will be productive for them on defense. The grade has to do with their process much more than it has to do with Knight as a player. Grade: D Third Round (No. 81): Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia After passing on Ratledge in round two, the Bengals had to take a guard in round three. The “need-based” drafting is a risky approach. There’s plenty to like about Fairchild as a prospect, but Winston Jr. fell to round three. They could’ve added Ratledge and Winston Jr., who were both considered top prospects at guard and safety, respectively. Instead, they took Knight and then had to finish day two by addressing their offensive line. There’s a lot to like about Fairchild. He’s a high-end pass protector and former wrestler. He should start at left guard as a rookie and should be a solid player for the Bengals. The Bengals backed themselves into a corner on day two of the draft, which is why they get an average grade for what they did in the third round. Grade: C

Rounds 4-7

Fourth Round (No. 119): Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson Carter was someone they had a high grade on and were willing to take much earlier in the draft. When he fell to round four, he was clearly the best player available on their board. There’s a lot to like about him from his speed to his special teams ability and his experience (three-year starter). Adding Knight and Carter really gives the Bengals’ linebacker room a new-look. They’re hoping it can help transform a defense that needs more playmakers. They didn’t force a need in the fourth round and simply took the best guy on their board. Grade: B+ Fifth Round (No. 153): Jalen Rivers, OL, Miami The best value pick of the draft. Cincinnati adds an experienced, versatile lineman with great length (35-inch arms). Rivers excels in pass protection and is comfortable at offensive tackle or guard. There’s no reason why he can’t compete for a starting guard job as a rookie. He’s a good athlete and knows how to use his length. A lot of offensive lineman may have long arms, but they don’t know how to use them as a weapon. He knows it’s what separates him from other guys. He’s 6-foot-6, 319 pounds. Expect him to get reps at both guard and offensive tackle. Don’t be shocked if Rivers is in the mix at guard and at the very least the Bengals’ swing tackle as a rookie. Grade: A+ Sixth Round (No. 193): Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech Brooks is exactly the type of running back the Bengals need. He’s a big (5-9, 220 pounds), physical back that never seems to go down on first contact. He was extremely productive at Texas Tech, running for 1,500+ yards in each of the past two seasons. He also topped the 95-yard rushing mark in 22-straight games to close out his college career. Brooks is comfortable in pass protection and also has good hands, finishing the past three seasons with at least 26 catches The Bengals have qualtiy depth in their running back room with Brooks joining Zack Moss and Samaje Perine. That trio of backs should be able to spell Chase Brown and keep him fresh throughout the season. Grade: B+ One Final Thought: The Bengals’ roster is better than it was a week ago, but they reached in round two and that impacted their approach for the remainder of the draft. I’m higher on Stewart than most and believe they added players that should contribute right away. They still have obvious holes in the defensive tackle room and could use another safety. They put themselves in this position by not being aggressive enough in free agency. If linebacker was that important, then they should’ve added a veteran so they didn’t feel the need to reach on day two of the draft. OVERALL GRADE: C+

Rapien’s assessment seems to be on par with what a lot of other analysts are saying about the Bengals’ draft. And, while these opinions are great fun to read, the real answer to every team’s draft as we sit here right now is: We’ll all find out together.

Truthfully, these experts should be grading drafts from three years ago. That would be fun too and would be backed by much more real-world data.