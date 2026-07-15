Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Wins Decisive NFL Receiver Vote

The debate at the top of the NFL’s wide receiver hierarchy produced a familiar winner.

It was not especially close.

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase finished first in ESPN’s annual ranking of the league’s top wide receivers.

Chase received approximately 70% of the first-place votes from a group of more than 70 league executives, coaches and scouts.

No voter placed him lower than third.

Justin Jefferson finished second, followed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua.

The outcome gives Chase consecutive No. 1 finishes and reinforces the advantage Cincinnati still possesses whenever its offense is healthy.

Chase Strengthened His Case After Triple Crown

Chase entered the 2025 season after winning the receiving Triple Crown with 127 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024.

Repeating those totals would have required another historic year.

His production declined, but his standing around the league did not.

Chase caught 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns while playing with three starting quarterbacks. The Bengals’ official receiver preview noted that he reached 1,000 yards for the fifth consecutive season and recorded at least 100 catches for the third straight year.

He also earned first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season.

The ESPN voters looked beyond the drop in touchdowns.

One NFL head coach described Chase as the best receiver he had faced and pointed to his ability to turn any reception into an 80-yard play.

That undeniable explosiveness remains the difference between Chase and most of his competition.

His 19 touchdowns covering at least 40 yards are the most in the NFL since his 2021 debut. He has six more than the next-closest player during that span.

Chase has also improved against the methods defenses use to limit him.

He led the league with 29 receptions against press coverage in 2025. A veteran coach told ESPN that Cincinnati’s willingness to move him between the slot and the outside has turned him into an “ultimate chess piece.”

The Bengals can create matchups instead of allowing opponents to dictate where Chase operates, a versatility that becomes especially dangerous when Joe Burrow is available to identify coverage before the snap.

Bengals Still Have NFL’s Most Dangerous Passing Foundation

Chase’s individual ranking also speaks to the highly charged nature of Cincinnati’s offense.

No other team can pair ESPN’s No. 1 wide receiver with a quarterback who recently finished among the league’s highest-ranked passers and another established receiver in Tee Higgins.

Higgins received additional votes in ESPN’s survey but did not reach the honorable-mention group. His numbers reinforce the difficulty defenses face when concentrating their attention on Chase.

Higgins caught a career-high 11 touchdown passes in 2025, tying for second in the NFL.

While Chase commands bracket coverage, Higgins can punish isolated cornerbacks on the opposite side. Running back Chase Brown gives Cincinnati another receiving option underneath.

Quarterback availability remains the concern.

Burrow played only part of the 2025 season, leaving Jake Browning and Joe Flacco to handle extended stretches of the schedule.

Regardless, Chase continued producing through those changes.

His 6,837 receiving yards are the second-most by any player through his first five NFL seasons with only Jefferson accumulating more.

When executives and coaches were asked to identify the best receivers in the league right now, they considered Jefferson’s complete game, Smith-Njigba’s record-setting season and Nacua’s rise with the Los Angeles Rams.

They still returned to Chase.

Simply put for the Bengals, the defense must improve, and the offensive line must give Burrow enough time to be effective and remain healthy.

But at least, the Bengals do not need to search for a No. 1 receiver.