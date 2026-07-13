Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow Drops in NFL Rankings Over Serious Concern

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains one of the NFL’s most respected passers.

But his availability has started to affect how the league views him.

Burrow placed fourth in ESPN’s ranking of the NFL’s top quarterbacks for 2026, falling one spot after spending the previous two years inside the top three.

The ranking was compiled after ESPN surveyed more than 70 league executives, coaches and scouts.

Evaluators continued to praise Burrow’s accuracy, processing and command of Cincinnati’s offense. Several voters still moved him outside their top five because of the 16 games he has missed since the start of the 2023 season.

The message surrounding Burrow has changed.

His ability alone can’t supercede other top quarterbacks because the Bengals need him to remain on the field long enough for it to matter.

Joe Burrow’s Injuries Alter NFL Ranking

Burrow entered the 2025 season coming off one of his finest individual years.

He led the NFL with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes in 2024, setting career highs in both categories. Cincinnati still missed the playoffs after its defense struggled during the first half of the season.

PFF gave him a 93.9 overall grade, the second-highest mark among quarterbacks, and named him its Best Passer for the season. His 75.6 passing grade under pressure led the league, as did his 17 big-time throws while pressured.

The Bengals expected another prolific year from Burrow in 2025.

That plan lasted fewer than two full games.

Burrow suffered a toe injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 and missed the next nine contests. He returned on Thanksgiving night and started Cincinnati’s final six games.

The LSU product also faced a 2023 wrist injury that ended his season after 10 games.

Burrow has now missed substantial portions of two of the past three campaigns. He also suffered a season-ending knee injury as a rookie in 2020.

Those interruptions were enough for Matthew Stafford to move ahead of him in ESPN’s rankings after the Los Angeles Rams quarterback won the 2025 MVP award.

Burrow received votes ranging from first to sixth. His talent still gave him a higher floor than almost every other quarterback considered.

The missed games kept him from maintaining his place among the first three.

Bengals’ Offense Still Runs Through Burrow

The evaluator comments explain why Burrow remains fourth despite his injury history.

One NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN that Burrow possesses the league’s best pocket movement and accelerated vision. A coordinator offered an even stronger assessment, describing Burrow himself as Cincinnati’s entire system.

Burrow does not depend on overwhelming arm strength or the running ability that separates some of his peers.

His advantage comes before the football leaves his hand.

He identifies coverages, controls protections and creates openings through anticipation. His quick release can neutralize pressure before a pass rusher reaches the pocket.

Burrow has recorded 16 games with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns over the past five seasons. ESPN noted that no other quarterback has produced more than 14 during that period.

His resume also includes the highest career completion percentage in NFL history among quarterbacks with at least 1,500 attempts.

In his 75th regular-season game, Burrow became the fifth-fastest quarterback to reach 20,000 passing yards and the third to throw at least 150 touchdown passes within his first 75 games.

The production leaves Cincinnati with little uncertainty about what happens when Burrow is healthy, but the larger issue is how often the Bengals can count on that condition.

Cincinnati has invested heavily in receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, giving Burrow one of the league’s most talented receiving combinations. The offense remains capable of carrying the team deep into the postseason.

That expectation disappears whenever Burrow is unavailable.

ESPN’s ranking did not suggest that the league has lost faith in his ability. Evaluators still described one of the most complete pocket passers in football.

However, durability is now part of his evaluation.

And the Bengals need Burrow to change that portion of the conversation in 2026.