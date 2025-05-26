NFL VP Validates Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow’s Comments

The NFL schedule came out a couple of weeks ago and count Cincinnati Bengals‘ quarterback Joe Burrow as someone who isn’t overly thrilled with it. At this point, it’s easy to look at team schedules and think of who has a difficult road and who has a bunch of cupcakes. However, the truth is no one knows. Games that look like nightmares right now could end up being a team on its third quarterback, and pushovers might be…’oh hey, the Carolina Panthers are actually really good this year.’ We just don’t know.

But, strength of schedule wasn’t really Burrow’s main beef when he spoke to reporters last week. He’s sick of playing the Baltimore Ravens on the road in prime time and he also laments the fact that the Bengals don’t have an international game in 2025. This year, Cincinnati is in Baltimore on Thanksgiving night for an 8:20 p.m. game.

“Playing in Baltimore for the fourth straight prime-time year isn’t ideal,” Burrow said after playing night games in Baltimore the past three seasons. “Maybe we can get one of those in Cincinnati next year. Please.”

Burrow mentioned that part of the reason that Burrow wanted to participate in Netflix’s “Quarterback” series was his desire to grow the NFL around the globe.

“To not have a stage like that is a little disappointing,” he continued. “Because I feel like I’ve consciously worked hard to try to grow the game internationally over the last 18 months or so. So hopefully at some point in my career we can go over there.”

Maybe you can play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Tunisia next year, Joe?

NFL VP thinks Burrow might have a point

Mike North is the NFL’s vice president of broadcast planning and scheduling and he thinks Burrow may have some valid points. He recently chatted with Geoff Hobson from the team’s official website.

“It’s fair,” North said of Burrow’s comments. “It’s not a one-or-two years sort of a league where you fix every problem every other year or every two years. Once you start getting to the same thing three years in a row, four, or five years in a row, whether it’s a short week Thursday on the road or opening on the road.

“When trends like that emerge, we probably have to adjust at some point.”

North addresses the Thanksgiving Ravens game

North went on to specifically note that the Bengals’ away game on Thanksgiving is one that he wishes he could “wave a magic wand” and fix. Side note, there’s no way that North has an easy job.

“It just ended up as we got down the stretch here, that this was our best schedule, and fully acknowledging that, I’m sure the Bengals fans are a little surprised and probably a little disappointed,” North continued. “Which puts them in the same category as all 31 other teams. Everybody is just a little disappointed in the schedule makers.”

North did point out that even though it’s another road prime-time game, it’s primo real estate in terms of ratings for the Bengals.

“They deserve it. You’ve played your way into these windows,” North said. “An MVP quality quarterback and superstar wide receivers, and we play exciting games. Both Ravens-Bengals games last year were spectacular. We wanted to make sure that we ended up with at least one of them in primetime this year. We got it. I’m sure Bengals fans would have preferred it in Cincinnati, but it should be fun for you guys to ruin Baltimore’s Thanksgiving.”