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Cincinnati Bengals Learn Fate of Texans Star WR Nico Collins Before Week 2

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 20: Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans looks on during pregame prior to the first quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium on August 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-0 entering Week 2 as they gear up to hit the road for a major matchup against the Houston Texans.

While the Bengals’ injury report is fairly clear for the most part, outside of quarterback Joe Burrow logging a few limited practices that have raised some concerns, the Texans have one major name in doubt of playing, and that’s star wide receiver Nico Collins.

Bengals Learn Fate of Collins’ Injury

He reportedly sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain at practice on Wednesday, and now on Friday, as Houston logs its final practice before Sunday, an update has emerged on his status.

Collins was not spotted practicing on Friday, and according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, he is not expected to play on Sunday against Cincinnati. That’s a massive development for the Houston offense, which scored 31 points against the Bills in Week 1.

In that game, Collins had seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown, leading the Texans in receiving by a wide margin. Nobody else on the team secured more than four receptions.

Burrow’s Status Revealed

Shortly after Collins’ injury news emerged, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an update on Burrow’s status, revealing that he was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is good to go on Sunday against Houston.

Taylor said that he’s “good to go” and also confirmed that second-year pass rusher Shemar Stewart will make his return after missing Week 1’s game, adding to the Bengals’ defensive outlook.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Cincinnati Bengals Learn Fate of Texans Star WR Nico Collins Before Week 2

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