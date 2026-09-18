Cincinnati Bengals Learn Fate of Texans Star WR Nico Collins Before Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-0 entering Week 2 as they gear up to hit the road for a major matchup against the Houston Texans.

While the Bengals’ injury report is fairly clear for the most part, outside of quarterback Joe Burrow logging a few limited practices that have raised some concerns, the Texans have one major name in doubt of playing, and that’s star wide receiver Nico Collins.

Bengals Learn Fate of Collins’ Injury

He reportedly sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain at practice on Wednesday, and now on Friday, as Houston logs its final practice before Sunday, an update has emerged on his status.

Collins was not spotted practicing on Friday, and according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, he is not expected to play on Sunday against Cincinnati. That’s a massive development for the Houston offense, which scored 31 points against the Bills in Week 1.

#Texans Pro Bowl receiver Nico Collins not practicing Friday morning, and not expected to play Sunday after sustaining Grade 1 hamstring injury Wednesday during practice, per league source@KPRC2

Also not practicing during open portion: Jadeveon Clowney (knee), Ed Ingram (groin) https://t.co/kOw4ThnyAA pic.twitter.com/tHGIhYp7jf — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 18, 2026

In that game, Collins had seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown, leading the Texans in receiving by a wide margin. Nobody else on the team secured more than four receptions.

Burrow’s Status Revealed

Shortly after Collins’ injury news emerged, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an update on Burrow’s status, revealing that he was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is good to go on Sunday against Houston.

Taylor said that he’s “good to go” and also confirmed that second-year pass rusher Shemar Stewart will make his return after missing Week 1’s game, adding to the Bengals’ defensive outlook.