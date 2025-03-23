Bengals Strengthen Offensive Line with Patrick

The Cincinnati Bengals have been very busy this offseason attempting to fill their many needs through free agency. On Friday, the Bengals signed versatile free agent offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. Sources tell Josh Sheeran of A to Z Sports that the guard signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract.

Sheeran mentions that Patrick was also weighing offers from the New Orleans Saints (where he played in 2024) and the Seattle Seahawks, but ultimately decided on the Bengals.

What are Patrick’s goals for his role with the Bengals?

“Come in and compete,” Patrick said. “See how things shake out. I know there’s still a draft and they’re probably filling out some more spots. But, I’m just fired up to be a Bengal and work with the staff and the players who are here. There are some pretty elite players who will be exciting to be teammates with from what I’ve seen from a far.”

Patrick originally signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2016 as an undrafted free agent and spent two years with the Chicago Bears in 2021-22. Patrick flashed his versatility in his two years in the Windy City, shuffling between right guard, left guard and even center.

“There’s probably been a few games in my career where I’ve played different positions,” Patrick said. “That’s something I pride myself on. Being ready when my number is called.”

Patrick clicks with Scott Peters

Patrick met with offensive line coach Scott Peters, offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher and head coach Zac Taylor on Friday. He hit it off particularly well with Peters.

“He’s a smart, tough, veteran player with starting experience at all three interior positions,” said Peters after meeting with Patrick. “I think he’s a great addition and I’m excited to have him in our room.”

The 31-year old Patrick left his meeting with the Bengals feeling like Peters’ philosophies and techniques could be a huge help to his game.

“The one thing that really excites me is we talked about building our toolboxes,” Patrick said. “Everyone thinks it’s simple. It’s just moving a guy or staying in front of a guy. But, there are a lot of small nuances I think he can help a veteran like myself to enhance my game.”

Patrick went on to say that he likes Peters’ approach to players with his size and body type.

“Just his background with players who fit with my build. Philosophically, he sees leverage points and hand usage. I think that’s awesome because the first contact at the line of scrimmage is really important.”

Patrick is familiar with protecting an elite quarterback

During his time with Green Bay, Patrick was tasked with protecting Aaron Rodgers.

“(Rodgers is) an elite quarterback and No. 9 seems to be in that air, if not, then something special in his own right,” Patrick said. “Obviously, Ja’Marr and Tee are the best one-two in the league right now and you could argue even beyond that. That’s exciting. Just watching film this morning of Chase Brown. He looks to be an exceptional back. He’s pretty shifty.”

Overall, Patrick sees the potential for a solid offensive line in 2025.

“And, the guys up front. I’ve got a lot of respect for (center) Ted Karras, his career, and how he’s played. (Left tackle) Orlando Brown is just a proven winner. (Right tackle Amarius) Mims is a special young talent. This is an exciting offense to join.”