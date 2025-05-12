Bengals Rookie Holdouts Have Seemingly Easy Contract Fix

The Cincinnati Bengals seem to be at it again with regards to signing players. Hiccups getting draft picks signed isn’t a new thing and it’s certainly not exclusive to the Bengals…although it always seems to be. This year, it’s first-round pick Shemar Stewart and second rounder Demetrius Knight, Jr. remain unsigned as rookie minicamps have started.

Both have decided to sit out until they ink their deals (smart).

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is hearing that the sticking point is regarding future training-camp roster bonuses:

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bengals tried to get Stewart signed. As we understand it, the talks bogged down regarding the percentage of compensation in future years to be paid as a training-camp roster bonus. The training-camp roster bonus has become a device for putting a sizable chunk of the player’s pay in his pockets in future years, early in the season. In this case, the numbers offered by the Bengals reflected a lower percentage than the 17th overall pick received in 2024. It’s a simple fix. Match or beat the percentage from 2024, and the deal gets done. And Stewart shows up. With more and more players signing their rookie deals before participating in the rookie minicamp, every player should be willing to take a stand. The message is simple, clear, and as fair as it can be: If you want me to act like an employee, make me one.

Stewart and Knight will sit this one out

Florio notes that so far, Stewart and Knight aren’t participating in the camps and most likely won’t until they are signed, sealed and delivered.

“The Bengals have two players who are watching on-field work from the sideline after declining to sign the waiver,” Florio writes.

“First-round pick Shemar Stewart and second-round pick Demetrius Knight didn’t participate in the first day of the team’s three-day minicamp, Caleb Noe of WCPO reports.

“Coach Zac Taylor explained that the two players are “just working through their contracts right now.”

“Stewart and Knight are the only two Bengals’ draft picks who haven’t signed their four-year deals yet.”

Nothing new for the Bengals

It’s not just draft picks that the Bengals have had issues signing. They were embroiled in long contract issues with NFL triple-crown receiving winner Ja’Marr Chase and the Robin to Chase’s Batman, Tee Higgins. The ongoing conundrum with defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been extremely well documented.

For complications getting first-round draft picks signed, you can go back to the holdout of offensive tackle Andre Smith back in 2009. He didn’t sign until late August, which isn’t ideal when a new guy needs to get in and get up to speed.

In 2001, No. 4-overall pick Justin Smith, the defensive end from the University of Missouri, was the last first-round draft pick to sign in the entire NFL. He also is the longest holdout in Bengals history, which might be saying something.