Cincinnati Bengals Sign Familiar Wide Receiver Following Week 3 Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered their first loss in Week 3 of the NFL season when they fell 30-27 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati now moves to 2-1 on the year and will be back at home in Week 4 when they host the surging Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming off a dominant 35-6 victory over the New England Patriots.

Ahead of that matchup, after already having wide receiver Andrei Iosivas sidelined and then losing rookie WR Colbie Young to injury during Sunday’s game, the Bengals went out and made a signing on Tuesday.

Bengals Bring Back Mitchell Tinsley

After not making the 53-man roster prior to the season, wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley signed with the Houston Texans‘ practice squad.

On Tuesday morning, the Bengals signed him back off the Texans’ practice squad, bringing a familiar face back into the WR room after he stepped up at times for Cincinnati in past seasons.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “A return: Bengals are signing WR Mitch Tinsley off the Texans practice squad and on to their active roster. Tinsley was in Cincinnati’s camp this summer, but signed with Houston’s practice squad. And now he is back.”

A return: Bengals are signing WR Mitch Tinsley off the Texans practice squad and on to their active roster. Tinsley was in Cincinnati’s camp this summer, but signed with Houston’s practice squad. And now he is back. pic.twitter.com/GaCUPEm1wM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2026

Tinsley’s NFL Career

After making his NFL debut with the Washington Commanders in 2023, appearing in just two games, Tinsley never really found his footing until he got to Cincinnati last season.

He emerged during the preseason, earned a roster spot, and appeared in 17 games, starting four of them.

Across that span, he hauled in eight receptions on 24 targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns, but he spent much of his time making an impact on special teams.