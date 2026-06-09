Bengals Receive Clear Warning After Dexter Lawrence Trade

Despite the Cincinnati Bengals adding Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen, the team’s offseason approach had not been referred to as “all-in,” until the team pulled off a blockbuster trade for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

Last season’s Cincinnati defense struggled mightily against the run, and adding a player of Lawrence’s caliber could be the solution the team needed. However, perhaps the trade was not as clear slam-dunk that Bengals fans believe it is. Despite Lawrence being in the prime of his career, his performance declined during the 2025 season as the defensive lineman battled with injuries.

As a result, Lawrence’s move has been listed as one that could potentially backfire for Cincinnati.

Dexter Lawrence Trade Could Backfire For Bengals

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon listed 10 moves that could backfire in 2026. Among them was Cincinnati’s trade for Lawrence.

Regarding how it could backfire, Gagnon wrote: “Lawrence will turn 29 this season, and the big guy might be beyond his prime. His raw and rate-based numbers have dropped off the last couple of seasons, and he’ll cost about $70 million over the next three years. It’s hard to imagine he’s the final puzzle piece for this team. And if he isn’t, this is an automatic backfire.”

With Lawrence, the warning signs have been there. In 2022 and 2023, Lawrence was Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated interior defensive lineman; however, that has slightly declined since. During the 2025 season, he was ranked as the No. 9 interior defensive lineman and received his worst run defense grade since the 2021 season.

Trading a valuable asset like the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL Draft for a player who has declined carries a significant amount of risk.

Cincinnati Bengals Receive Pushback on Lawrence Trade

Gagnon is not the only writer to express concern over the Cincinnati Bengals trading for Lawrence. Previously, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell said Cincinnati trading for Lawrence was the team’s worst move of the offseason.

Barnwell wrote:

“I’m still blown away that a team traded a known top-10 pick for a veteran for only the third time in the past 25 years, after the Raiders did it for Randy Moss and the Broncos did it for Russell Wilson … And if they get the version of Lawrence they’re hoping for — an elite nose tackle who can control two gaps and get after the passer more than the vast majority of 0-technique linemen — they’ll be happy with the trade. But I’m nervous that Lawrence is coming off his worst season as a pro as part of a defense that was dismal against the run in New York. And though that can partially be chalked up to an elbow injury, Lawrence’s 2024 season was ended by that same elbow issue.”

Barnwell added:

“Giving up the No. 10 pick to get a proven quantity like Lawrence feels like a win for Bengals fans who are sick of seeing the team whiff on first-round picks. But is it enough to propel the Bengals forward into Super Bowl contention? And if Lawrence isn’t as known of a quantity as it seems, this deal could be disastrous for Cincinnati.”