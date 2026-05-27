Bengals Rookie Shares True Feelings on Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been vocal and open about the potential this 2026 roster has, calling it the best team he’s been part of.

Following a disappointing 2025 season, major changes were expected for the Bengals as the team finished with their worst record since 2020. Despite that expectation, very few could have expected the Bengals to be as aggressive as they were, evidenced by the fact they traded the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

Additionally, the Bengals signed players whose combined contracts could exceed $125 million. However, that does not mean Cincinnati’s rookie class is not expected to be a part of this team. Recently, one rookie shared his first impressions of working with Burrow.

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Comments on Joe Burrow

With Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase skipping OTAs, rookie receiver Colbie Young has taken on a larger role, who the team drafted in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Young shared his experience working with Burrow, saying: “His throws are perfect, honestly. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league and the way he takes time out of his day to perfect his craft just shows the effort he puts in to win.”

Regarding Young’s comments and overall ability, BengalsWire’s Chris Roling wrote:

“Young is pretty hyped in his own right. He was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals this year and is a 6’4” weapon potentially capable of making plays down the field similar to Tee Higgins.

That’s getting ahead of things, of course. But with Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase training away from the team before mandatory work, Young got a chance to get some serious work with Burrow.”

Regarding his role during Bengals rookie minicamp, Young said, “Just building that trust, learning the playbook inside and out, being able to be adjustable, move everywhere, play special teams, and just play winning football … There’s no doubt that, in my mind, that I’m a perfect fit for this team. I can be plugged in everywhere, and there’s no liability in my mind”

Colbie Young Prospect Profile

At 6’4”, Young provides unique size at the wide receiver position, similar to Tee Higgins. His rare mix of size and athleticism led to the Bengals drafting him with the 140th overall pick. Despite this, some saw Young’s selection as a reach, as The Ringer’s Todd McShay ranked him as the No. 206 overall prospect.

Regarding Young, NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein wrote:

“Young’s athletic traits, play strength and ball skills stand out, but missed games have limited his production. Teams will need to examine his 2024 arrest and suspension. On tape, he uses his size, muscle and catch radius to beat cornerbacks in tight quarters and above the rim. His speed and separation are average, so he’ll likely see a higher number of contested battles. His route-running needs work, but he’s a nightmare for cornerbacks to bring down after the catch. Young has talent to work with and — provided teams are comfortable after their character evaluation — has a chance to be more productive in the pros.”