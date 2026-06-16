Bengals Confident to Get Back to Contender Status After Revelation

It was not too long ago that the Cincinnati Bengals were in the Super Bowl looking to win their first title in franchise history.

After a few offseason moves, the team looks to return to form during the 2026 season. The Bengals front office has gained confidence due to these moves.

“Every move the Cincinnati Bengals made this offseason was characteristic of a club and front office that feels the team is on the cusp of being a winner again, even if the last few years haven’t felt that way,” Ben Baby wrote in an ESPN article.

After a conversation with reporters on Monday, the team’s front office is confident about this upcoming season.

Katie Blackburn Excited About 2026 Season

The two major moves the Bengals made were trading for Pro Bowl DT Dexter Lawrence and restructuring Joe Burrow’s contract.

In the ultimate gamble, the Bengals traded their 2026 first round pick to the New York Giants for Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence has been a dominant run-stuffer since coming into the league.

The 28-year-old run stuffer is a two-time First Team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

“Obviously, we feel good about the talent we have,” Blackburn said in the ESPN article. “We feel like we have a strong base to work around.

“Does that make you take advantage of that other little piece? Maybe that factors in a little bit, yeah, because you feel like you’re close.”

Cincy signed veterans in the offseason to buffer their defense and all they have to do is put everything together. The Bengals defense has struggled over the past two years.

Positively, Cincy have made moves this offseason to improve their interior defensive line. The Cincinnati Bengals signed DT Jonathan Allen to a two-year, $26 million contract worth a maximum of $28 million. Last season with the Vikings, Allen ended up playing in all 17 games. In his only season with the Minnesota Vikings, he racked up 68 total tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Joe Burrow Says This is ‘Best Roster’ He’s Ever Had

Even Joe Burrow feels confident on the talent the team has. He recently made comments on how the roster is currently looking.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burrow said in May.

“Got better at a lot of positions. Signed the best free agent safety. Got the best d-tackle in the league, in my opinion,” Burrow said. “We have a lot of depth now in the defensive line. That’s exciting, not just for me, but for those guys, so they don’t have to play as many snaps. We can have more of a rotation.”

In 2025, the Bengals signed Ja’Maar Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative long-term contracts with Chase signing a four-year $161 million extension and Higgins signing a four-year, $115 million deal, being the highest paid wide receiver duo in the NFL.

Chase is coming off a vintage 2025 season where he was named First Team All-Pro, hauling in 125 catches for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. Tee Higgins had 59 catches for 846 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 15 games.

It’s clear the Bengals have gotten better defensively and the offense remains loaded. We will see if they can put it all together during the 2026 season.