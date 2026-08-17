Bengals Starter Put on Notice After Disappointing Preseason Performance

The Cincinnati Bengals defense worsened each season over the past three years as the team failed to make the postseason during that span, despite featuring an explosive offense.

As a result, this offseason the Bengals decided it was time for a makeover. The team added players in the secondary such as Bryan Cook and Kyle Fuller; however, the defensive line is where the team’s biggest moves were made.

Cincinnati traded for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence in a blockbuster trade with the Giants, signed Boye Mafe to a $60 million contract and two-time Pro Bowl selection Jonathan Allen to a $25 million contract. Then, the Bengals selected Cashius Howell with their highest pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While these moves will likely provide a much-needed boost along the defensive line, they will also create competition for some of the team’s previous players at the position. Now, one Bengals analyst has named a former Cincinnati third-round pick as a potential cut candidate before the season.

Cincinnati Bengals Defender Put on Notice

Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling named seven Bengals cut candidates who need bounce-back showings after their first preseason game. Among them was interior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson.

Roling wrote: “McKinnley Jackson had the odd trade request last season and the Bengals responded by revamping the interior with Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen to help out BJ Hill and TJ Slaton. That’s four roster locks, plus Kris Jenkins makes five. Popular rookie Landon Robinson is making a case for six. Jackson hasn’t flashed enough yet to make it otherwise. “

After being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Jackson has appeared in 22 regular season games while making only one start with the Bengals. The defensive lineman failed to register a sack in the 2025 season and made only seven tackles. Despite this, he received an above-average 62.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, primarily due to his strong work in run defense.

As mentioned by Roling, Jackson requested a trade or release during the 2025 season as his playing time had decreased from his rookie season. Cincinnati opted to keep the defender, but with the previously mentioned players added, that may change prior to the 2026 season.

McKinnley Jackson’s Roster Possibilities

Following his trade request, head coach Zac Taylor said of Jackson, “I like McKinnley. There’s going to be an opportunity in that room as we keep going. Just keep putting your head down and working an earning those opportunities.”

Unfortunately for Jackson, the chances of opportunities have only decreased since those comments, and now he’s a cut candidate. A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran gave him a 40% chance of making the 53-man roster, as he wrote:

“It’s a crowded room for Jackson to stay in, and frankly, the odds point to him getting the boot.

Very few players on the Bengals’ 90-man roster have as much pressure on them as Jackson has on his shoulders. He needs a spectacular camp and preseason to stand out in a suddenly deep position.”

Jackson received a disappointing 46.6 grade from Pro Football Focus in his first preseason action, where he played 24 snaps.