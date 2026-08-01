Bengals Projected to Cut Ties With Rookie After Training Camp

Unlike previous years, this Cincinnati Bengals offseason discussion primarily focused on the big names the team brought in during free agency. Whether it was adding Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen or trading for three-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence, Cincinnati received a much-needed veteran infusion for their defense.

However, that does not mean that Cincinnati does not expect contributions from their rookie class this offseason. Unfortunately, not every rookie has a guaranteed roster spot. Now, one Bengals analyst has projected the team cutting ties with an intriguing rookie.

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Projected to Miss Out on Final Roster

During his 53-man roster projection, Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling left undrafted linebacker Eric Gentry off Cincinnati’s roster.

Regarding Gentry being among Cincinnati’s hardest players to leave off the roster, Roling wrote:

“The Bengals seem stubbornly stuck in their ways at linebacker. Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight are starters, with Shaka Heyward a solid backup. Oren Burks, despite not moving the needle as depth last year, appears largely unchallenged. A shame for Eric Gentry and Jack Dingle, two interesting rookies who might be worth developing over the long-term. Perhaps they end up practice squad stashes?”

Regarding Gentry, SBNation’s Anthony Cosenza named him an intriguing rookie as he wrote: “It’s easy to understand why Al Golden wanted to get a closer look. Gentry simply possesses traits that can’t be coached.

His length allows him to affect passing lanes in ways few linebackers can, while his athleticism gives him legitimate sideline-to-sideline range. He’s also shown flashes as a blitzer and has a knack for forcing turnovers, making him an intriguing developmental piece in a defense looking to become faster and more versatile.”

Eric Gentry’s Roster Possibilities

Regarding his prospects of making the team, Cosenza added: “Making the initial 53-man roster won’t be easy for Gentry. The practice squad appears to be the most realistic outcome entering training camp, allowing Gentry to continue developing physically while learning Golden’s defensive system.

That shouldn’t be viewed as a disappointment.

Several productive Bengals contributors have begun their careers in similar fashion, and Gentry’s athletic ceiling may be higher than that of many players selected late in the draft.”

Gentry, who led the Big Ten with five forced fumbles and totaled 175 solo tackles in his career, played four seasons for the USC Trojans after beginning his college football career with Arizona State. Despite a strong college career, there is a reason why he went undrafted. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected him to either be undrafted or go in the seventh-round as he believes he projects as an average-backup or special teams player in the NFL.

Unfortunately, Gentry’s first impressions with the Bengals were not positive as The Athletic’s Paul Dehner wrote during minicamp: “It’s hard to make sense of Gentry, to be honest. He just looks out of place. He’s 6-7 and 221 pounds, built to play in the NBA, but instead lined up at middle linebacker. He can move differently than most of his size, but it’s hard to decipher if it has a chance to work in the NFL.”

Hopefully, training camp provides more of an opportunity for Gentry to carve out a role and prove he belongs in the NFL.