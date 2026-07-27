Bengals Projected to Cut Ties With $13 Million Talent Before Training Camp

Heading into the 2026 offseason, most of the question marks regarding the Cincinnati Bengals revolved around their defense. However, one of the more under-the-radar storylines was the quarterback position in Cincinnati.

While Burrow’s place as the team’s franchise quarterback is not in doubt, the backup position was up in the air as veteran Joe Flacco entered free agency. With Burrow missing significant time in two of the past three seasons, the team needed a steadying force at the position. Fortunately, despite originally searching for a role as a starter elsewhere, Flacco re-signed with the team after his impressive 2025 season.

The move was undoubtedly a positive one for the Cincinnati Bengals; however, it may have had a negative impact on another veteran player.

Cincinnati Bengals 53-Man Roster Projection

Prior to re-signing Joe Flacco, the Cincinnati Bengals signed veteran journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson to a one-year contract.

Johnson was a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2009 NFL Draft. He appeared in 25 games for them over three years, and started five games. Since then, Johnson has been on seven different NFL teams, including two different stints with the Commanders, for whom he most recently played in the 2025 season. Johnson was also out of the NFL in the 2019 and 2020 seasons as he played football in the Alliance of American Football and the XFL.

At the time of his signing with Cincinnati, he was viewed as a potential candidate to take over the backup position. Since Flacco’s signing, his status on the team has been put in doubt, despite the veteran’s contract including $200,000 guaranteed.

Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling is one who does not believe Johnson will make the team’s 53-man roster as he predicted Cincinnati carrying only Burrow and Flacco into the regular season.

Johnson has accumulated over $13 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac. If he were to make Cincinnati’s final roster, he would be entitled to $1.5 million during the 2026 season.

Roster Possibilities for Josh Johnson

Unfortunately for Johnson, Chris Roling is not the only Bengals analyst who has a difficult time envisioning him on the team’s roster. A to Z Sports writer John Sheeran gave him a 5% chance of making the final roster.

Sheeran wrote:

“The Bengals signed Johnson prior to re-signing Joe Flacco. Johnson was thought of as an insurance policy in case Flacco landed a potential starting role with another team. When Flacco made his way back to the Queen City, Johnson became the new No. 3 QB.

Obviously, three is a heavy number to carry at the position on a 53-man roster. Cincy usually only rosters two during the year, with exceptions made when injuries plague one of the top two.

I would not expect Johnson to make the team if Flacco and Joe Burrow leave the preseason fully healthy. He may come back to the practice squad if he has no other suitors as a backup, but he’s lasted this long in the league because of his ability to fill that role. He should have other opportunities.”