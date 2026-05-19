Former Bengals $1.8 Million Receiver Announces Retirement

The Cincinnati Bengals have been linked with elite wide receiver play throughout the 2000s. Whether it was Chad Johnson in the 2000s, A.J. Green in the 2010s or presently Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati has been known for having an elite receiving threat.

The team has also had strong complementary pieces alongside their star No. 1 receivers. Those players have included T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Tyler Boyd and, currently, Tee Higgins, who is perhaps the best No. 2 receiver in the NFL.

However, not all of the Bengals wide receivers have latched on and made a big impact. One of those players who failed to make the active roster in his one-year stint with the team, has recently announced his retirement from professional football.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Weapon Announces Retirement

Demetric Felton, who was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad during the 2023 season, announced his retirement from professional football.

Felton signed with the Bengals after spending the first two seasons of his career with the division rival Cleveland Browns, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In college, Felton played a dual role with UCLA as he served as both a running back and a wide receiver. During his first two seasons with the Browns, he primarily played the wide receiver position, but did total eight carries. However, with the Bengals, Felton was signed as a halfback.

In announcing Felton’s signing, the Bengals posted on their website: “The Bengals today signed HB Demetric Felton to the practice squad. Felton (5-9, 185), a third-year player out of UCLA, originally was a sixth-round pick of Cleveland in 2021. He has played in 24 career regular-season games for the Browns (four starts), recording eight rushing attempts for 20 yards while catching 20 passes for 189 yards and two TDs. Felton additionally has 39 punt returns for 269 yards, as well as 10 kickoff returns for 183 yards.”

Felton was never elevated to the active roster, and left the team as his contract expired. He then spent time with the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders.

In his retirement post, Felton wrote: “This is not the end of my football life. This is my evolution.” He will now join the Cleveland Browns in a player development role.

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Receiver

Felton’s career ended with him earning over $1.8 million, according to Spotrac. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals will likely hope for a better outcome out of their rookie wide receiver they drafted this year. The team selected wide receiver Colbie Young in the fourth round, who, similarly to Felton, is an impressive athlete but provides much more size at 6-foot-4.

Regarding Young, NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein wrote:

“Young’s athletic traits, play strength and ball skills stand out, but missed games have limited his production. Teams will need to examine his 2024 arrest and suspension. On tape, he uses his size, muscle and catch radius to beat cornerbacks in tight quarters and above the rim. His speed and separation are average, so he’ll likely see a higher number of contested battles. His route-running needs work, but he’s a nightmare for cornerbacks to bring down after the catch. Young has talent to work with and — provided teams are comfortable after their character evaluation — has a chance to be more productive in the pros.”