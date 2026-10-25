Bengals Shut out in Disastrous First Half vs Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a first half they’d like to forget. Cincy trails the Baltimore Ravens 13-0 in Baltimore.

The story has been the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense which has been struggling against this Ravens offense.

The Ravens got off to a hot start as Zay Flowers took a 48-yard pass to the house from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

“The Ravens are putting PRESSURE on Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense,” James Rapien wrote on his official X account. “Burrow is 1-of-5 for 9 yards. His last two passes were throwaways that ended with him being taken to the ground.”

Burrow Has Struggled

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a bye week and it’s showing. The Bengals’ offense has barely been on the field.

There’s still a lot of game left, but it’ll be hard for this offense to get a rhythm.

“Bengals have now been outscored 37-0 in the last three halves against the Ravens,” ESPN’s Ben Baby wrote on his official X account . Cincinnati trails 13-0 at the break to a Ravens team without Lamar Jackson.”

This offense is capable of getting hot quickly and they will need to do against a red hot Ravens team. Tyler Huntley passed for 215 yards in the first half against Cincy’s defense. Huntley has been in for star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the past three games due to Jackson’s ankle injury.

Defense Needs to Pick Up the Pace

Getting a few stops for this high-powered offense will obviously do well. Derrick Henry has been contained for the most part, but Cincy must stop Zay Flowers as he and Tyler Huntley are off to electrifying starts.

The good news is the Baltimore Ravens are not the best second half team. They are notoriously known for coming out flat in the second half. Holding leads have been a problem for the Ravens in the past. In their first loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Ravens also had a double-digit lead in the second in which they blew.

They have blown more second half leads than anybody in the past 8 years. Cincy receives the ball first to kick off the second half.