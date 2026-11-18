Cincinnati Bengals cornerback D.J. Turner could set the market with his contract this offseason, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. With that, the fourth-year cornerback is also a likely franchise tag option if the team cannot get a deal, added Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The two noted in their recent insider column that the Turner extension talks will be one of the more interesting debates of the offseason.

“Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II, who has emerged as a candidate for a top-of-market cornerback deal,” wrote Graziano.

“The Bengals could franchise tag Turner — like they did with their last standout defensive back approaching free agency, Jessie Bates III, in 2022 — at around $23 million per year,” added Fowler. “But if he springs free, he will target a big payday as a talented cover corner.”

The $23M per year price tag would have him tied for the ninth-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Franchise Tag Cornerback D.J. Turner

D.J. Turner is a former second-round pick going 61st overall in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bengals’ cornerback started 12 games in his rookie season and started to emerge as a legitimate option.

While he had a much better second season in 2024, injuries had an impact on his year, and he only played in 11 games. He really started to ascend in the 2025 season, when he recorded two interceptions and was a full-time starter for the Bengals.

However, due to the inconsistencies as a rookie and the injuries in his second season, the team was hesitant to give him a contract extension before his last season. Now, Turner is playing even better football and is earning more money in the last year of his deal.

The Bengals are going to have to pay him more now that he is hearing the offers and he is not committed beyond this year. They are now part of the bidding war.

Bengals Need CB Help

Cornerback is not a position the team can afford to get cheap on, and Turner is clearly their best option. The Bengals have Dax Hill, but he is going to be due a contract in a few years as well, and he plays the slot as much as he plays on the outside.

So they need Turner as their legitimate threat on the outside. DJ Ivey and rookie Tacario Davis are future options there.

But Ivey has struggled, and Davis has not proven anything as a rookie. They also have Josh Newton, but he has been benched and thrown back into the lineup.

It is not great that it will cost them more now than last season. Still, the odds are the Bengals will pay the price tag. At the least, he will be on the franchise tag.