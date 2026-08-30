Bengals Breakout WR Gets Final 53-Man Verdict Amid Roster Cuts

Preseason and training camp had some pleasant surprises for the Cincinnati Bengals. While the team already entered camp with high expectations ahead of the 2026 season, they were only raised after the team managed to stay relatively healthy and had some players step up.

Unfortunately, after the preseason has ended, teams must make tough decisions and narrow their roster to 53 players. That will mean having to move on from a large number of players. Now, the future of one of Cincinnati’s breakout players over this period has been revealed.

Cincinnati Bengals Breakout Wide Receiver Makes 53-Man Roster

ESPN’s Ben Baby posted on X: “Can confirm that Bengals WR Dohnte Meyers will make the initial 53-man roster, per source.

Meyers goes from being a CFL futures player to making an initial NFL roster out of training camp. What a story. @char_cliff with it first.”

Meyers is a 5-foot-11 wide receiver who played with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL. After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Meyers attended a tryout with the Falcons, but failed to secure a spot on the roster. Meyers then turned his career around with the Roughriders. In 2025, he totaled 1,056 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Meyers helped lead his team to the CFL Championship and was named an All-Star.

Meyers signed with the Bengals on a Reserve/Future contract in January 2026.

The former CFL All-Star wide receiver was among the stories of training camp, as he quickly impressed the coaching staff and his teammates. He finished the preseason on Friday with yet another strong performance as he totaled three receptions for 51 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dohnte Meyers’ Training Camp

Regarding his training camp and offseason program, Paul Dehner Jr. wrote of Meyers: “Meyers has been the talk of camp for everyone, including head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher and star receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

He’s repeatedly made plays, earned respect and forged an improbable path to making the roster.”

Additionally, Meyers also impressed quarterback Joe Burrow. After the team’s first preseason game, Burrow said, “Dohnte looked really good. He’s looked good all camp. … He just loves ball. The week before training camp, I texted him, ‘Hey, are you in town?’ He’s like, ‘I can be.’ I was like, ‘Can you be here tomorrow at 11?’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ Come to find out he drove from Atlanta that night to be there to throw the next day.”

That’s the kind of guy that he is. He’s had a great camp. He’s quick, shifty, understands what we’re trying to do. He’s played a lot in the CFL. … He’s got a lot of reps under his belt. He’s a guy that we’ve seen a lot out of.”

Now, Burrow will have Meyers as a potential target in the regular season.

Regarding Cincinnati’s wide receiver room, Paul Dehner Jr. posted on X: “Confirmed initial 53 #Bengals WR room:

-Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

-Andrei Iosivas

-Dohnte Meyers

-Colbie Young

-Ke’Shawn Williams (KR/PR)

Meyers ability as returner provides insurance if Williams got injured.

Obviously, team would love to keep Tinsley on PS, if possible.”