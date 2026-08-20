Cincinnati Projected to Cut Ties With All-Star Wide Receiver After Preseason

Every year, rosters around the NFL become filled with talent looking to make their mark. On the Cincinnati Bengals roster, that is no different.

The team’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions showcased players who are trying to carve out a role on a 53-man roster. Unfortunately for those players, landing a roster spot on this year’s Cincinnati team appears to be a tough task as the team has their sights set on making a postseason run in 2026.

Even for Bengals players who have been impressive during training camp, a roster spot is not guaranteed. That appears to be the case for wide receiver Dohnte Meyers, who has been predicted to miss out on a 53-man roster spot, despite his surprising camp and preseason performance.

Cincinnati Bengals Predicted to Part Ways With Dohnte Meyers

Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer released his latest 53-man roster projection for the Cincinnati Bengals. Among notable omissions was wide receiver Dohnte Meyers, who has become one of the stories of training camp.

Instead, Brennan opted to go with a six-man wide receiver room that featured Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Colbie Young, Charlie Jones and Mitchell Tinsley. Brennan wrote: “We have Colbie Young at No. 4 after two weeks of camp, plus his preseason debut in which he was targeted a team-high four times with two catches for a team-high 28 yards. Interestingly, established No. 3 receiver Andrei Iosivas was targeted four times and made two catches for 20 yards. That’s interesting because some observers think Young could be in a position to challenge Iosivas for the No. 3 receiver designation. Whether that competition is real or imagined, both players and the entire offense can benefit from Young and Iosivas pushing one another.”

Meyers is a 5-foot-11 wide receiver who played with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL. After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Meyers attended a tryout with the Falcons, but failed to secure a spot on the roster. Meyers then turned his career around with the Roughriders. In 2025, he totaled 1,056 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Meyers helped lead his team to the CFL Championship and was named an All-Star.

Dohnte Meyers’ Impressive Camp

Entering training camp, Meyers was not on many people’s radar. However, despite Brennan’s prediction, he has become a real threat to make the 53-man roster due to his impressive performances in camp and the team’s preseason opener.

Meyers ended his preseason debut as Cincinnati’s leading receiver with three receptions for 29 yards on four targets. He added one run for 13 yards.

After the game, quarterback Joe Burrow said of Meyers, “Dohnte looked really good. He’s looked good all camp. … He just loves ball… He’s had a great camp. He’s quick, shifty, understands what we’re trying to do. He’s played a lot in the CFL. … He’s got a lot of reps under his belt. He’s a guy that we’ve seen a lot out of.”

Regarding the chances of Meyers making the roster, Bengals on SI’s Landon Belote wrote: “Meyers has a real chance to earn his way onto the Bengals roster, but he must show that he can be solid as a returner.

Charlie Jones and Ke’Shawn Williams have both played well as returners for the team in games that matter, and Meyers must continue to earn trust in the same way.”