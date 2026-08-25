Bengals Urged to Reunite With $59 Million Free Agent Before Week 1

The 2026 preseason and training camp have gone fairly well for the Cincinnati Bengals. The team’s expectations have not been lowered, and it appears they still have their sights set on returning to the postseason and being contenders this year.

Perhaps most importantly, the team has yet to suffer a massive injury that derails their plans. Aside from Shemar Stewart’s unfortunate injury at the start of training camp, the team has stayed mostly healthy.

However, if there is one concern and an area where injuries down the line may affect the team, it’s the offensive line. The team released backup Cody Ford prior to the team’s third preseason game, and now the team is being urged to reunite with a former Bengals lineman, who remains a free agent before the season.

Cincinnati Bengals Pushed to Reunite With Former First-Round Pick

Bengals On SI’s Landon Belote listed three players the Cincinnati Bengals needed to add before the regular season, and among those players was former Bengals first-round pick Jonah Williams.

Belote wrote: “This is by far the most obvious option. Williams was the first pick made in the Zac Taylor era and went on to be an average-level starter at left tackle before Orlando Brown Jr. replaced him in 2023.

Williams swapped to right tackle at that point and remained there during his time with the Cardinals. He received his fair share of criticism during his time with the Bengals as a starter, but would be a well-above-average option as a swing tackle right now.

Williams could be open to returning to the team that drafted him, with the goal of finishing what he and the Bengals started when they reached the Super Bowl in 2021. As the first tackle off the bench, it would give him a great opportunity to re-establish his value across the league should an injury hit Brown or Amarius Mims.”

After missing his entire rookie season with an injury, Williams would then start 59 games for the Bengals over the next four seasons. Following the 2023 season, Williams signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Williams battled through injuries during his two seasons as he played in only 15 games for Arizona.

Jonah Williams’ Potential Fit

Aside from injuries, Williams’ play was not strong with the Cardinals last season. Pro Football Focus graded him among the 15-worst offensive tackles in the NFL, as he allowed 22 total pressures.

However, Williams would be tasked with less in Cincinnati. The Bengals already have their two starting tackles, meaning Williams would only have to start if an injury occurred. Additionally, he would likely be an overqualified swing tackle.

The former first-round pick has totaled $59 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac, but would likely be available at a low cost. If Williams wants to compete for a championship and rebuild his value for a future contract elsewhere, a reunion with the Bengals might be the best option for him.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor did not seem to shut down the idea of bringing in a free agent veteran before the season, as he said regarding the team’s potential depth solutions, “We’re always open to everything.”