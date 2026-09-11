Disappointing Bengals Draft Picks Put on Notice Before Buccaneers Game

The Cincinnati Bengals made major improvements to their defensive personnel this offseason.

After allowing the third-most points in the NFL, Cincinnati was aggressive in rebuilding their defense. Last season, Cincinnati had the worst run defense in the NFL. As a result, the team traded their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for three-time Pro Bowl interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. Additionally, the team signed defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe to multiyear deals in free agency.

Meanwhile, the team’s cornerback room showed promising signs and they replaced safety Geno Stone, who struggled mightily in 2025, with free agent Bryan Cook.

However, there was one position the Bengals failed to address, and that involves two second-year players who also had their fair share of struggles in 2025.

Cincinnati Bengals Linebackers Put on Notice

Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals started rookies Demetrius Knight and Barrett Carter at linebacker. Unfortunately, things did not go particularly well for the pair.

Despite their struggles, Cincinnati showed belief in the pair this season as they did not seek a replacement and will once again start the pair in 2026.

Stripe Hype’s Matt Fitzgerald wrote that Cincinnati could be devastated in Week 1 as the pair face off against a talented Tampa Bay running back room.

Fitzgerald wrote: “Playing for Cincinnati’s AFC North rival Steelers last season, Gainwell ran for 537 yards and five TDs on top of 73 receptions for 486 yards and three more scores. Irving was banged up for much of 2025, but he still has 77 catches in 27 regular-season games to date. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry as a rookie two seasons ago. The dude is a beast with the ball in his hands.

Gainwell and Irving will put the Bengals’ reigning league-worst run defense to the test on the ground. They may do their most damage to Cincinnati by straight-up working Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter in coverage.”

Cincinnati’s Linebacker Duo

After being drafted in the second and fourth rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, both rookies arrived with a different set of expectations. Unfortunately, neither played up to what was expected out of them, despite earning starting jobs.

Regarding Carter, A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran wrote: “Carter struggled mightily as a rookie starter. His tackling and angles in open space were routinely exposed. Playing next to a fellow rookie in Demetrius Knight Jr. also didn’t help matters.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran wrote of Knight: “Knight often struggled early on in the season in both run defense and coverage. He finished the season on a relative high note, but enters 2026 with much to prove.”

The Bengals will now hope that the improved defensive line can facilitate their job in 2026. However, it does not appear that Matt Fitzgerald envisions that being the case in Week 1, as he added: “Am I confident the Knight-Carter duo will be ready to rock and lock down Gainwell and Irving as soon as this Sunday? No. No I am not. Not in the slightest.”