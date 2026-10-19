Bengals Star Evan McPherson Helped Develop the Hero of Stunning Georgia Upset

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson is no stranger to making clutch kicks on football’s biggest stages. Now, his younger brother Alex is making headlines for an unforgettable moment of his own.

On Saturday, October 17, Auburn stunned No. 1 Georgia with a 27-24 victory after Alex McPherson drilled a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

The dramatic kick completed one of college football’s biggest upsets of the season and allowed Alex to follow in his older brother’s footsteps.

But the connection between the two kickers goes far beyond their last name.

Evan helped his younger brother develop as a kicker while they were growing up in Alabama, continuing a family tradition that began with their oldest brother, Logan.

Alex has repeatedly credited Evan for helping him throughout his career, making Saturday’s remarkable victory another memorable chapter in the McPherson family’s kicking legacy.

Evan McPherson Played Important Role in Brother Alex’s Development

Long before Evan became one of the NFL’s most recognizable kickers, the McPherson brothers were competing against one another in their Alabama backyard.

Logan, the oldest McPherson brother, began the kicking legacy. He would eventually play football at Louisiana Tech, serving as the team’s primary punter for two years in 2013-2014.

Evan followed in his brother’s footsteps, and soon after, Alex would follow suit as well. The three brothers have all played as specialists at the FBS level, showing that their backyard kicking sessions paid off.

Amber McPherson, the boys’ mother, explained that Logan made it his mission to help Evan become a better kicker. Evan eventually adopted the same mentality when working with his youngest brother.

Alex has acknowledged just how significant Evan’s influence has been.

During an August 2026 appearance on That SEC Football Podcast, Alex was asked which McPherson brother was the best kicker.

He praised Evan’s NFL career, acknowledged how much his older brother had helped him and jokingly suggested that his ultimate goal was to become even better.

Their shared history adds another layer to Saturday’s result.

Evan famously delivered multiple game-winning field goals during Cincinnati’s run to Super Bowl LVI, earning the nickname “Money Mac.”

Now, Alex has experienced a signature clutch moment of his own.

Alex McPherson’s Georgia Upset Caps Remarkable Health Comeback

Alex’s game-winning kick becomes even more impressive when considering what he has overcome over the last two years.

In 2024, the Auburn kicker developed severe gastrointestinal problems, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

His condition caused dramatic weight loss and eventually required surgery to remove his large intestine.

Alex lost approximately 55 pounds during his illness, eventually weighing just 110 pounds.

His football future was suddenly uncertain.

However, McPherson worked his way back to competition and began rebuilding his strength.

On Saturday, Alex’s long journey back to health was capped off by an incredible moment.

With Auburn tied 24-24 against the nation’s top-ranked team, Alex lined up for a 34-yard attempt in the final seconds.

He delivered, sending the Tigers to their first victory in Athens since 2001.

The moment was reminiscent of Evan’s famous playoff kicks for Cincinnati, but Alex’s accomplishment carries its own remarkable story.

After years spent learning from his brothers, battling a serious illness and fighting to return to football, Alex McPherson has now delivered one of the biggest kicks of the college football season.

And the Bengals’ own “Money Mac” played a meaningful role in helping him reach that point.