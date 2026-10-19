Ex-Bengals Quarterback Rejects Eagles Signing Amid Jalen Hurts News

The Philadelphia Eagles received some concerning news this past week when reports revealed that starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was suffering from a blood clot in his calf.

Philadelphia placed Hurts on IR, meaning he’ll be out for at least four weeks. The Eagles fell to 2-4 on Sunday with backup Tanner McKee starting at quarterback.

Andy Dalton Rejects Re-Signing With Eagles

Longtime Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and NFL journeyman Andy Dalton began the year with the Eagles. However, the team cut him roughly 10 days ago.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Eagles reportedly wanted to bring Dalton back following the news about Hurts to add him to the quarterback room. Dalton spent the entire offseason and the first several weeks of the regular season with the organization.

Dalton, however, declined the offer and is expected to sign elsewhere in the coming days as he continues his 16-year NFL career.

🚨BREAKING: Andy Dalton REJECTED the Eagles’ attempt to re-sign him after he was released earlier this month Dalton is expected to sign with another team soon https://t.co/MIvroF1mHr — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) October 19, 2026

Who Else Do the Eagles Have?

The Eagles appear likely to continue rolling with McKee, who completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in their 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Philadelphia also has rookie Cole Payton and recently signed Joe Milton off the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad.

The hope remains that Hurts can return at some point this season if his recovery goes well.

However, the Eagles’ margin for error is shrinking by the week, and their next three opponents are all NFC East division rivals.

Dalton’s NFL Career

Now 38 years old, Dalton has put together a strong career since the Bengals drafted him out of TCU in 2011.

He’s a three-time Pro Bowler who spent nine years in Cincinnati, leading the team to the postseason six times. However, the Bengals lost in the first round in each of those appearances.

After leaving Cincinnati in 2020, Dalton played for several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, where he spent three seasons, before ultimately joining the Eagles.