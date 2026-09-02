Ex-Bengals Legend Sends Clear Message on Bengals’ Super Bowl Hopes

There is a massive amount of pressure on the Cincinnati Bengals to perform this year. Ex-Bengals legend Chad Ochocinco Johnson laid out a Super Bowl matchup he would like to see in February.

“For me, my storybook ending would be a rematch of the 2021 Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals again,” Ochocinco told OutKick while highlighting his partnership with DraftKings.

“Obviously, for Aaron Donald, I love the story. I love the story of him coming out of retirement,” Ochocinco said. “I like it when you think about that team defensively and when you think about what they have offensively. They already have a high-powered offense. So, you add Aaron Donald coming back, you already have Myles Garrett. You have [cornerback] Trent McDuffie.

Cincy Addressed Their Defense

The Bengals ranked 31st in total defense in 2025 and 32nd in rushing defense, which is dead last. Cincinnati allowed 380.9 yards per game and gave up 60 total touchdowns.

Addressing the defense was the team’s main priority this offseason. They did just that in a bold, yet extraordinary way.

In the ultimate gamble, the Bengals traded their 2026 first-round pick to the New York Giants for Dexter Lawrence. Making a move like this proves that Cincy has a lot of faith in Dexter Lawrence to solve their problems in the rushing defense category. The Cincinnati Bengals ranked dead last in rushing defense in 2025.

A lot of league sources have the Cincinnati Bengals finishing with double digit wins and rightfully so, considering how talented this team is. A roster so talented, it has had Joe Burrow raving all offseason.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burrow said during a May press conference.

“Got better at a lot of positions. Signed the best free agent safety. Got the best d-tackle in the league, in my opinion,” Burrow said. “We have a lot of depth now in the defensive line. That’s exciting, not just for me, but for those guys, so they don’t have to play as many snaps. We can have more of a rotation.”

Zac Taylor May Be Coaching For His Job This Season

Head coach Zac Taylor must make the most of this roster. It’s now or never for the head coach. With the way his defenses have performed the past three years, it would be a miracle if he still has a job if Cincy fails to meet expectations this year.

In 2024, the Bengals ranked 25th in total defense. They ranked 21st in passing defense and 19th in rushing defense. Cincinnati allowed 25 points per game in 2024 and gave up 348 yards per game to opposing teams.

Nonetheless, the Bengals gain a two-time First Team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Furthermore, the Cincinnati Bengals signed DT Jonathan Allen to a two-year, $26 million contract worth a maximum of $28 million. Last season with the Vikings, Allen ended up playing in all 17 games. In his only season with the Minnesota Vikings, he racked up 68 total tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.