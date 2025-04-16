Familiar Faces, New Numbers This Season in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially doubled the support system for star quarterback Joe Burrow. Logan Woodside, who spent last season on the team’s practice squad, signed a one-year contract with Cincinnati Wednesday and becomes the third QB on the roster.
The 2018 seventh round pick of the Bengals has seen action in 13 games with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. After being cut before the 2018 season, Woodside played in the AAF before making his regular season debut with the Titans in 2020.
Woodside now joins the QB room with Burrow and last year’s backup Jake Browning. Browning started seven games for the Bengals after Burrow’s season ending injury in 2023. Woodside will continue to wear 11 as he did with the Falcons.
Bengals Announce New Jersey Numbers
As free agents move around the league, or other player opt for a change on their jersey, the Bengals kept everyone updated Wednesday.
No changes for running back Samaje Perine as he will continue to wear 34 as he did during his stint with Cincinnati and with the Kansas City Chiefs last year.
Linebacker Oren Burks, a newcomer to the roster, will also wear his number from last season. A smart decision not to switch from 42, as Burks won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in February.
Fellow position mate and ex-New England Patriot Joe Giles-Harris is back with the Bengals after spending time on the practice squad when he wore 47. He will wear 53 in 2025.
Nine-year NFL veteran Lucas Patrick will continue to rock 62 on the offensive line for the Bengals. Patrick spent time in Green Bay, Chicago, and New Orleans.
T.J. Slaton Jr., who spent the first four years of his career with the Packers, will change numbers from 93 to 98.
Two Returning Bengals Switch Numbers
Defensive back Marco Wilson is switching gears this season, flipping his number from 42 to 23. Maybe he’s more comfortable with a number in that range as he wore 20 in Arizona and 22 with the Patriots.
To potentially confuse quarterbacks a little bit this offseason, center Matt Lee will wear 65 for the Bengals this season after wearing 62 during his rookie campaign.
Hobson wrote this mock trade can give fans an idea on what defensive talent is out there at the end of the first round.
Again, it is a mock draft after all.
Though, Campbell to the Bengals was also predicted in another mock draft Wednesday. Adam Rank of NFL.com also has the Alabama prospect heading to Cincinnati. Rank added a twist to his mock which you can find here.
