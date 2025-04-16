Familiar Faces, New Numbers This Season in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially doubled the support system for star quarterback Joe Burrow. Logan Woodside, who spent last season on the team’s practice squad, signed a one-year contract with Cincinnati Wednesday and becomes the third QB on the roster.

The 2018 seventh round pick of the Bengals has seen action in 13 games with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. After being cut before the 2018 season, Woodside played in the AAF before making his regular season debut with the Titans in 2020.

Woodside now joins the QB room with Burrow and last year’s backup Jake Browning. Browning started seven games for the Bengals after Burrow’s season ending injury in 2023. Woodside will continue to wear 11 as he did with the Falcons.

Bengals Announce New Jersey Numbers

As free agents move around the league, or other player opt for a change on their jersey, the Bengals kept everyone updated Wednesday.

No changes for running back Samaje Perine as he will continue to wear 34 as he did during his stint with Cincinnati and with the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

Linebacker Oren Burks, a newcomer to the roster, will also wear his number from last season. A smart decision not to switch from 42, as Burks won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Fellow position mate and ex-New England Patriot Joe Giles-Harris is back with the Bengals after spending time on the practice squad when he wore 47. He will wear 53 in 2025.

Nine-year NFL veteran Lucas Patrick will continue to rock 62 on the offensive line for the Bengals. Patrick spent time in Green Bay, Chicago, and New Orleans.

Mitchell Tinsley, a wide receiver who played for the Washington Commanders wearing 86, will be no. 82 in your program at Paycor Stadium in the fall.