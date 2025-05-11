Bengals Fans Question Shemar Stewart’s Minicamp Decision

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a hectic offseason filled with a lot of contract drama involving Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson. And just when it seems like they are making progress towards signing Hendrickson to a long-term deal after they managed to do so with Chase and Higgins, the front office has found themselves with a new problem on their hands involving their first-round draft pick, Shemar Stewart.

The Bengals used the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Stewart, a star defensive end who played his football with the Texas A&M Aggies. With rookie minicamp getting underway on Friday, Stewart stunned fans by deciding to not participate in drills, seeming to hint at the fact that there was something he was looking for from Cincinnati that he was not getting.

Bengals Fans Not Pleased with Shemar Stewart’s Contract Decision

“I just decided not to sign those papers … I hate being on the sideline looking at everybody else do work.” Bengals 1st round pick Shemar Stewart said he hopes to have his contract signed by next week. He did not participate in rookie minicamp today, but was present.#Bengals… pic.twitter.com/8HWqmL3ROV — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) May 9, 2025

For the most part, rookie contracts in the NFL are fairly standard, as they depend largely on where a player gets selected. Every once in a while, though, a team or a player can switch things up, and it seems like that is what Stewart is doing. When asked why he wasn’t participating in rookie minicamp, Stewart said it was because of his contract, and that he was refusing to take the field until he put pen to paper on a deal.

“I just decided not to sign the papers,” Stewart said on Friday. “I would love to be a part of the team. I hate being on the sidelines just looking at everybody else do work … especially on the first day. It’s tough on me. I’m doing everything else, just not on the field stuff.”

Considering all the other contract issues that the Bengals have dealt with this offseason, seeing another one (two if you count Demetrius Knight Jr., as Cincy’s second-round pick is also holding out from rookie minicamp) is a bit worrisome. Unsurprisingly, fans took to social media to voice their concern over Stewart’s decision, noting that this isn’t exactly a great look for him.

“I’ve never heard of a rookie ‘holding out,”‘ @BandoKnowsBall said of Stewart in a post on X.

@woodyVSworld asked the question everyone was thinking, saying, “Are rookie contracts not predetermined? What exactly is he holding out for?”

@GeorgeMikePerez took aim at Cincinnati’s front office, saying, “Bengals just don’t know how to treat their players when it comes to contracts.”

Bengals Hoping to Resolve Shemar Stewart Situation Sooner Rather Than Later

Stewart didn’t post the gaudiest numbers during his time in college, but he has the potential to become a three-down stud on the defensive line. In 2024, Stewart racked up 31 tackles, six of which went for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two passes batted, and a fumble forced over 12 games of action. Pairing him up with a stud like Hendrickson could help him make an immediate impact as a rookie in 2025.

But first, Stewart needs to sign his contract, and at this point, his situation remains unresolved. Chances are this will get settled out in the near future, but until it does, the Bengals front office has yet another contract situation that they need to handle before the upcoming campaign.