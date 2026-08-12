Former Bengals Defensive Star Signs With 49ers

A former defensive star of the Cincinnati Bengals has finally found a new home for the 2026 NFL season.

Former Bengals Star Lands With 49ers

Cornerback Eli Apple has signed a deal to join the San Francisco 49ers for the year. Apple now gives the 49ers more depth in the secondary as the team looks to get back to the postseason.

Apple appeared in two games with the 49ers in 2025, posting one tackle on special teams. The team waived him recently before re-signing him ahead of the season start.

He signed a reserve/futures contract with the team in January.

Apple was a key piece of the Bengals’ defensive unit when the team reached the Super Bowl in 2021. In 2021, Apple recorded 49 total tackles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery for Cincinnati, playing in 16 games.

The cornerback provided nice coverage for the Bengals on the outside, helping them make a deep playoff run. Unfortunately for Apple, his defining moment from this season was giving up the game-losing touchdown in the Super Bowl to Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Apple spent the 2022 season with Cincinnati, posting 49 total tackles and eight passes defended over 15 games. Cincinnati reached the AFC Championship Game this season, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

The Bengals didn’t retain Apple, allowing him to hit free agency after the year.

Since then, he has bounced around the league, spending time with the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. Apple has only appeared in 16 total games since leaving the Bengals.

The cornerback was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the 2016 NFL Draft with the No. 10 overall pick. Apple played for the Ohio State Buckeyes in college, helping the program win the 2015 National Championship.

Apple was seen as a potential superstar for New York, but he never quite lived up to the hype that surrounded him.

After leaving the Giants, Apple played for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. But nothing seemed to stick for him, leading to the Bengals landing his services.

Over his career, Apple has appeared in 104 games, making 82 starts for his teams. In this time, Apple has recorded 380 tackles, seven fumble recoveries, six interceptions, three forced fumbles, 61 pass deflections, and 0.5 sacks.

How Can Eli Apple Help the 49ers?

Apple gives the 49er smore depth for the season. While he won’t be a starter, in all likelihood, the veteran does give San Francisco more insurance in case injuries take place during the year.

The 49ers are looking to replicate the success that they saw a year ago, despite all the injuries taking place. San Francisco was able to make the playoffs, but lost in the divisional round to the rival Seattle Seahawks.

While Apple is more of a true depth piece on the roster, he could offer them an experienced defender to use. Apple has been in the league for a long time now, and he’s seen almost anything that opposing offenses could throw out.