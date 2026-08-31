Former Bengals 104-Tackle Starter Re-Signs With Bills After Roster Cut

Aformer Cincinnati Bengals starter is headed back to Buffalo after a brief trip through the open market.

The Buffalo Bills are signing veteran safety Geno Stone to their practice squad, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported today. Schultz added that “the expectation is he’ll be on the active roster on game day.”

Sources: The #Bills are signing veteran S Geno Stone to the practice squad, and the expectation is he’ll be on the active roster on game day. https://t.co/zxQbFu8AMs pic.twitter.com/AKX0FsvyA1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2026

The move comes one day after Buffalo released Stone while trimming its roster to 53 players. The Bills had signed the 27-year-old to a one-year contract in March after his two-season run in Cincinnati ended in free agency.

Stone’s return hands Buffalo an experienced reserve coming off 34 consecutive starts over the previous two seasons.

Stone Started 34 Straight Games for Bengals

Stone became one of Cincinnati’s most-used defenders after signing a two-year contract in March 2024. He started all 17 games in each of his two seasons with the Bengals, finishing that stretch with 185 tackles and six interceptions.

His first season in Cincinnati was uneven, but Stone still supplied some of the ball production that helped earn him his original free-agent deal. He recorded 81 tackles, four interceptions and six passes defensed in 2024, returning one of those interceptions for a touchdown.

Stone followed with a career-high 104 tackles in 2025, along with two sacks and two interceptions. Bengals.com listed him fourth on the team in tackles last season, trailing only Jordan Battle and Cincinnati’s two starting linebackers.

There were also reasons Cincinnati was willing to redo the position. Pro Football Focus gave Stone a 54.3 overall grade for 2025, which ranked 81st among 98 qualifying safeties. His 50.7 coverage grade ranked 77th.

Even so, Stone’s durability helped. He didn’t miss a regular-season game during his Bengals tenure and played 1,014 defensive snaps in 2025, according to PFF. He also appeared in all three of Buffalo’s preseason games this summer, totaling six tackles.

Buffalo initially took a chance on that experience in March. Stone then became part of a packed final-cut scenario on Sunday, when the Bills officially listed him among 21 players released.

Bengals Moved Quickly to Restore Safety Room

Cincinnati made its plans at safety clear right away after Stone’s contract expired.

The Bengals’ transaction log lists Stone among the players whose contracts expired March 11. One day later, Cincinnati officially signed Bryan Cook to a three-year contract through 2028. The club later added Kyle Dugger on a one-year deal in April.

That overhaul left Battle as the primary holdover at the position. Cincinnati’s current depth chart lists Cook and Battle as its starting safeties, with Dugger and PJ Jules behind them.

Stone, meanwhile, is in Buffalo’s plans despite missing the initial 53. His return to the practice squad comes one day after the team released him, while Schultz’s report indicates the veteran should be able to play on Sundays.

That expected game-day role makes the transaction more significant than a routine practice-squad signing. NFL teams can elevate practice-squad players for games, allowing Buffalo to keep Stone available without dedicating a permanent 53-man roster spot to him.

As for Cincinnati, Stone leaves behind a solid two-year body of work.

And although the Bengals chose a different direction at safety for 2026, a formerly dependable starter in Stone has found his way back onto the field in Buffalo.