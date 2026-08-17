Former Bengals RB Released in Interesting Preseason Move

Just before the second week of the preseason, a former offensive player of the Cincinnati Bengals has been released.

Former Bengals RB Waived

The San Francisco 49ers have released running back Khalil Herbert. Herbert had signed a one-year contract with the 49ers earlier this month.

49ers are releasing veteran RB Khalil Herbert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2026

Khalil Herbert’s Career Path

Herbert played for the Bengals at the end of the 2024 season after a mid-season trade from the Chicago Bears. The running back was acquired in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick, in what was a rare trade deadline move for the Bengals.

The veteran was mainly used as a depth piece for Cincinnati, with the team using him mainly as the kick returner. But after starting running back Chase Brown went down with an injury late in the team’s season, Herbert was jolted toward the top of the chart.

Herbert made his lone start with the Bengals in Week 18 against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. In this game, he rushed for 69 yards on 20 carries.

In total, Herbert rushed for 114 yards on 28 carries with Cincinnati. He failed to score a touchdown with the Bengals in his limited time with the team.

Herbert was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears. By his second season, he was the backup to starter David Montgomery, with Chicago encouraged by his development.

In 2022, Herbert was given 129 carries, with him rushing for 731 yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, Herbert had 57 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Herbert was expected to break out in 2023, becoming the starter for Chicago after Montgomery left in free agency. But he suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 being placed on injured reserve. He finished the year rushing for 611 yards and two touchdowns.

After losing ground on the depth chart, the Bears decided enough was enough, trading him to the Bengals. Since leaving Cincinnati, Herbert has signed with multiple teams’ practice squads, including the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks.

The running back spent last season with the New York Jets, rushing for 52 yards on 16 carries. Herbert’s career hasn’t been the same since his injury, and now he’ll be looking for another team after his release from the 49ers.

Bengals Playoff Plan in 2026

Herbert’s former team, the Bengals, will be looking to get back to the postseason this year after a three-season drought. Cincinnati’s front office added multiple veteran pieces along the defense this offseason, hoping to bolster the unit that has held the team back for years.

With Joe Burrow and the rest of the offense still expected to be at the top of the league, it’ll be up to the defense to finally do its part. Adding star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the mix should help everything, with him bringing more credibility to the unit.

Cincinnati is being seen as a true sleeper team in the AFC this season, with many people believing they can get back to being contenders for the Super Bowl. But this team will have to prove itself once again, silencing any doubters along the way.