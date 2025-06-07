Former Cincinnati Bengals All Pro Arrested in Kentucky

Former Cincinnati Bengals’ cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested in Covington Kentucky Saturday morning on several charges, including assaulting an officer. He was placed into custody and taken to the Kenton County Jail.

According to WKRC Local 12, “he was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second defense), second degree disorderly conduct, and third degree assault on a police or probation officer.”

Jones, 41, was booked into jail at 1:51 a.m. on the morning of June 7th. He played for the Bengals from 2010-2017 and has a history of run-ins with the law.

Jones was been arrested a couple of times recently

Accoding to TMZ, Pacman was most recently arrested in Arlington, TX at the Loews Arlington Hotel following the Mike Tyson v. Jake Paul boxing match.

A rep for Jones told TMZ that he “adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to explaining the truth when the time comes.”

“Like thousands of other people in Dallas last night, Pac was in town for the fight and was enjoying himself, spending time with the fans,” the rep continued.

“Pacman was returning to his hotel to wind down for the evening. He was not looking for trouble.”

Earlier that night, Jones had posted a video to his Instagram account of his encounter with popular standup comedian Tom Segura, who did a bit about his friend’s autograph encounter with Jones following a playoff loss in his 2018 Netflix special “Disgraceful.”

Kurt Knue of WLWT notes that Jones was also arrested back in 2023 at a Kentucky airport.

“He was also previously arrested in Northern Kentucky in 2023 at CVG Airport for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and making a terroristic threat on an airplane,” Knue writes. “Jones later plead guilty to the disorderly conduct charge, while the other two charges were dismissed by prosecutors. Jones says that he was on the departing flight to attend a Monday night football game in Newark, New Jersey. Jones was arrested and escorted off the plane before takeoff.”

Looking at the incidents, it’s pretty easy for one to see that the problems tend to start with alcohol.

Pacman has a lengthy arrest record

Jones was drafted with the sixth-overall pick out of West Virginia University by the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL Draft. He came into the draft with character concerns and didn’t wait long to show that those worries were warranted.

ESPN’s Greg Garber detailed Pacman’s lengthy history of arrests/incidents in the NFL, and his article is only from 2007.

July 13, 2005: Right before the beginning of training camp in his rookie year, Jones was arrested at the Titan’s headquarters and charged with felony vandalism after an altercation at a nightclub.

Sept. 5, 2005: A week before the first game of his rookie year, Jones attended the Nashville Sports Council Kickoff Luncheon. Following the event, Jones got into a loud verbal altercation with the valet and refused to pay.

Oct. 25, 2005: “Five days before the eighth game of the season, it is alleged by the state of West Virginia that Jones has violated the terms of his probation, going back to a suspended sentence after a barroom brawl during his freshman year at college,” Garber writes. “A judge extends his probation 90 days.”

Feb. 6, 2006: Jones is arrested in Fayetteville, GA and charged with marijuana possession. He threw a punch at police officers, was handcuffed and charged with one felony count of obstruction and a pair of misdemeanors.

Aug. 25, 2006: Jones was arrested in Murfreesboro, TN for public intoxication and disorderly conduct at the Sweetwater Saloon. He received six months probation.

Oct. 26, 2006: Jones is cited for misdemeanor assault at the Nashville nightclub Club Mystic, where he allegedly spit in the face of a female college student. He was suspended for one game by the Titans.

Feb. 19, 2007: This is a really bad one. Jones was present at an early-morning brawl at Minxx Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas. “Three people are shot,” Garber writes. “Club co-owner Robert Susnar claims the shooter — still at large — acted on Jones’ behalf. Jones denies this.” No charges were filed at the time, but it did earn Jones a year-long suspension for violation of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Pacman’s recent arrests are troubling because he really did keep his nose clean for a long time following the litany of problems that plagued him early in his career.